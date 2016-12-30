Health Briefs

GEORGETOWN
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Tidelands Health, but some take place at different locations. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.tidelandshealth.org
Chronic kidney disease education | Varying schedule, varying locations in Horry and Georgetown counties. Free. 866-647-9396 or visit www.ultracare-dialysis.com/TOPS
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
<bullet>7 a.m. Fridays, disciple house, Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach.843-424-9573
<bullet>6 p.m. Mondays, Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet.843-997-9641
<bullet>6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh in starts,Windjammer Club House. 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Survivors of Suicide-SOS | 6-8 p.m. first Wednesday, meeting room, Inlet Square mall. 843-357-6848
▪ Grief | 10:30-noon first and third Wednesday, Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-979-0304
▪ Diabetes | 11 a.m. to noon, first Wednesday, Tidelands Community Resource Center, 1101 Highmarket St., Georgetown. Free. 843-520-8599 or krutledge@tidelandshealth.org or 843-520-8576 or lweiss@tidelandshealth.org
CONWAY
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Conway Medical Center. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit www.conwaymedicalcenter.com.
Obstetrics tour | 2 p.m. every Sunday, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Breastfeeding class | 7-9 p.m. Jan. 3, nursing education classroom, second floor, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Freedom from Smoking class | up to 2 hours, every Tuesday from Jan. 10 to Feb. 21, Rehabilitation Services building across from the CMC Emergency Department. $50. 843-234-7401 to reserve your space
Seminar: Joint Replacement | Noon Jan. 12, CMC Auditorium. Free. Complimentary lunch will be served. 843-347-8108
Seminar: Osteoporosis | 5 p.m. Jan. 12, CMC Auditorium. Free. 843-347-8108
Childbirth class | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21, Conway Medical Center. 843-347-8108
Seminar: Spine | Noon Jan. 27, CMC Auditorium. Free. Complimentary lunch will be served. 843-347-8108
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 8 p.m. every Tuesday, 508 Beaty St., Conway. 843-450-5620
▪ Conway Al-Anon | 6 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Serenity Hall, 2118 Oak St., Conway. 843-465-7416 or db0385@sccoast.net
▪ Breast Cancer | 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10, CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Drive. 843-234-7309
▪ Diabetes | 6 p.m. Jan. 23, classroom B and C, Rehabilitation Services Building, across from the CMC Emergency Department. 843-347-8013
MYRTLE BEACH
Many of these classes, events and meetings are sponsored by Grand Strand Medical Center, but some take place at the YMCA on 62nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach or at HealthFinders in Coastal Grand mall. Call the numbers listed for more information or visit MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events.
Walk-in screenings | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HealthFinders. Offers low cost cholesterol and A1C screenings daily. 843-692-4444
Ask the Pharmacist | 2-4 p.m. Fridays, HealthFinders. Bring your medication for review. One-on-one consults with a registered pharmacist. 843-692-4444.
Prepared Childbirth class | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 7, Grand Strand Medical Center. $50. 843-692-4444
Infant Care class | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444
Breastfeeding class | 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 14, HealthFinders. Free. 843-692-4444
Sibling Preparation class for children ages 3-10 | 2-3 p.m. Jan. 15, Grand Strand Medical Center. Free. 843-692-4444
Obstetrics tour | 3:30-4 p.m. Jan. 15, Grand Strand Medical Center. Free. 843-692-4444
Infant/Child CPR and First Aid class | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21, HealthFinders. $15. 843-692-4444
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Waccamaw Regional Family Caregiver Support | 1-3 p.m. first Friday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-436-6144
▪ Recovering couples anonymous | 7-8:30 p.m. Sundays, 48th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach. Call for directions, 843-602-4380 or 843-602-3171
▪ Mended Hearts | 11:30 a.m. second Monday, Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach. 843-685-3378 or rmkeilen@gmail.com
▪ Grief | 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, meeting room A, Grissom campus, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-448-4496 to make reservation
▪ Adult Survivors’ | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1551 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 843-448-3180
▪ Spinal Cord Injury | 6 p.m. Jan. 4, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Cushing’s Syndrome | 1 p.m. Jan. 10, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Stroke | 2 p.m. Jan. 10, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ La Leche Breastfeeding | 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Prostate Cancer | 6 p.m. Jan. 11, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ ARC | 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Grief | 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17, HealthFinders. 843-692-4444
▪ Brain Injury (TBI) and Stoke (ABI) | 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month, the Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. http://billjarvis.org/
LORIS/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Childbirth preparation class | 6-8 p.m. Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 or March 7, 14, 21, 28, Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris. Free for expectant mothers who plan on delivering at McLeod Loris. 843-716-7243
SUPPORT GROUPS
▪ Al-Anon | 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, A.A. Building, U.S. 17 S., Grissettown, N.C., across from Ocean Ridge, near Calabash and Shallotte. Email el-j-em@hotmail.com or just show up at the next meeting
▪ Grief | 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday, the Center for Counseling and Wellness, 110 Ye Olde Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach. 843-663-0770
▪ NAMI Family | 6-8 p.m. first Thursday, room D, Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. 843-281-0245
To have your local health events and information listed, please send an e-mail to sneditors@thesunnews.com with the following information: Name of your group, time and date of meeting/event, location/address, topic/purpose, whether it is open to the public, whether it's free or the amount it costs. These announcements are listed each Monday on a space-available basis.
Comments