Where we worship in the Myrtle Beach area

SUNDAY
CALVARY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, 4511 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, open house for the upcoming school year, 2-4 p.m. the Weeks Activity Center. Free event, will include facility tour, time to speak with the teachers/coaches, question/answer time with the principal. Special discounts available for families who apply at the open house. 843-650-2829 or www.ccsmb.com
GLENDALE BAPTIST CHURCH, 950 Highway 747, Loris, spring revival, 6 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Mark Hughes. Everyone welcome. 843-756-1299
LIFE MINISTRIES, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, Life Lessons class, 3 p.m. every Sunday with Pastor Carmin Leach. 843-455-9151
THE WELL BY THE SEA, 211 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, bereavement support group, 6-7 p.m. Sundays. Those with all kinds of losses are welcome. 843-733-2430 or personalityprism@gmail.com.
MONDAY
GLENDALE BAPTIST CHURCH, 950 Highway 747, Loris, spring revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, with guest speaker Rev. Mark Hughes. Everyone welcome. 843-756-1299
ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, prayer shawl ministry is in need of yarn and volunteers to knit and crochet shawls, baby blankets, lap robes, hats and scarves for the sick, homeless, and those in nursing homes or homebound. Meetings are held 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Monday, parish hall center. 843-712-2044
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, mahjongg mavens, 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays. $1 donation. minkoff155@yahoo.com
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open mahjongg games, 1-4 p.m. every Monday, bring your own set. $4 for play plus $1 for Temple. Coffee and water available; bring your own snack. All are welcome. 843-236-2574
TUESDAY
BLESSED BASIL HOPKO BYZANTINE CATHOLIC MISSION, 3059 S.C. 90, Conway the Divine Liturgy, 5 p.m. All are welcome. 843-249-9502.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, “Divorce Hurts” seminar support group for people who are separated or divorced, 6:30-8:30 p.m. conference room, Grissom campus. Free and open to the community. 843-448-4496 to register.
LIFE MINISTRIES,1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, Life Lessons class, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Rev. Carmin Leach, Pastor. 843-455-9151
OCEAN DRIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 Sixth Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, stitching ministry, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Quilts, skirts, tote bags and dolls are among the items made for local and international missions. 843-280-3530
SHALLOTTE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, NC, Brunswick Quilters meets 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The Guild welcomes all levels of creativity, educating and promoting the art of quilting while providing service to the community. www.brunswickquilters.com.
WEDNESDAY
NEW LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, welcomes all needleworkers to join weekly prayer shawl group, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall. Bring your own needles; yarn provided. 860-690-4868 or 843-655-7208
FRIDAY
GRAND STRAND COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3820 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach, marriage enrichment weekend with Joe and DeDe Lovell, dinner at 6 p.m. followed by Session 1 and April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., includes brunch. Child care provided. $25 couple for Friday and Sat. Sunday morning service praise and worship by Lovells. 843-650-3878 for reservations and information.
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, Lenten fish fry and barbecue, 5 p.m. every Friday through April 7. $10 per plate, includes Alaskan Pollock filets, tater tots, sweet hush puppies, three bean salad and cole slaw. Unable to eat fish, pasta a la Chef Nello will be available. Coffee, tea, lemonade and a variety of cakes, pastries and baked goods are included.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 33rd Avenue North Extension and U.S. 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, annual Easter bake sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and April 1. Proceeds benefit Daughters of Penelope Myrtle Beach Chapter scholarship fund, and church building fund. Preorder at 843-449-9684, or email jsweat@ai-restoration.com. (www.stjohn-mb.org).
VFW CALABASH POST #7288, 900 Carter Drive, North Myrtle Beach, observing the Lenten season with fish fry dinners, 5-7 p.m. every Friday, through April 14. $11 includes serving of haddock, french fries and coleslaw. $2 for clam chowder. 910-579-3577
UPCOMING
GREATER TRUE LIGHT MINISTRIES, 485 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, ‘Unity In the Community’ event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1, the church parking lot. There will be testing by Little River Medical Center, youth IDs by New York Life, free hot dogs, hamburgers, and more. Everyone is invited.
JOSEPH B. BETHEA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 350 W. Perry Road, Myrtle Beach, 25th anniversary celebration, 1 p.m. April 1, founding pastor, Rev. Luonne Rouse will preach, and 10:30 a.m. April 2, Bishop Jonathan Holston will preach. Everyone welcome.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, the Anchormen will perform, 6:30 p.m. April 2, in the sanctuary. A love gift will be taken at the end of the performance.
CHAPEL BY THE SEA BAPTIST CHURCH, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 401, Myrtle Beach, spring revival, 6:30 p.m. April 3, 4, 5, with guest speaker, Pastor Duane King and special music provided by Ben Gann of Piedmont Baptist Church, Reidsville, N.C. Everyone is invited. 843-249-4733.
THE SALVATION ARMY, 1415 Second Ave., Conway, community Lenten services, 11:30 a.m. April 5, 12, lunch provided, followed by a short worship service reflecting on the characters of Easter.
THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 1392 48th N., Myrtle Beach, the Grand Strand Genealogy Club holds special genealogy workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8. A live webinar from Thomas MacEntee. Lunch served followed by genealogy classes taught by club members. $12 for lunch. https://www.scgsgc.org/ to register.
POPLAR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5095 U.S. 701 N., Conway, yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8. Donations, volunteers and items to be sold are welcome. Proceeds will help fund the special needs family day in October. 843-458-3846
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Easter musical “The Tomb Is Empty Now”, 6:30 p.m. April 9, in the sanctuary.
OD CHURCH OF THE LOST AND FOUND, 91 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, a celebration service to honor the men and women who risk their lives daily for our country and our freedom – including all of law enforcement, firefighters and EMS of North Myrtle Beach, 9 a.m. April 9, the Pavilion, followed by a fish fry, music provided by the Oxendines.
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, community Seder, 6:30 p.m. April 10, Dunes Club, 9000 N Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Member adults $50, non-member adults $60, member children 12-4 $25, non-member children $35, children 4 and under are free. Deadline is April 3.
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach, community passover Seder, 6 p.m. April 10. $46.50 adult non-member, $19 children (13 and under). 843-236-2574 or 843-903-6634. Mail check to P.O. Box 51034, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579, deadline is April 2.
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2376 S.C. 90, Conway, community Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 15. Easter story, games, food and fun. Bring three plastic eggs with candy. All are welcome.
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. New Beginnings monthly food distribution, social services assistance, play area for children, free lunch served, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 15, May 20 and June 17. 843-215-4500 or www.resurrectionsurfside.org
RISEN CHRIST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY hosts “Taste of the Coast”, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29, the House of Blues in Barefoot Landing. Admission is $5 day of the event or $3 if purchased in advance. Admission for kids 12 and under is free. Food and activity tickets are $1 each. Visit www.tocnmb.com and follow updates on Facebook: www.facebook.com/tasteofthecoast.
POPLAR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5095 U.S. 701 N., Conway, prime rib dinner, 5-7 p.m. May 6, $15 a plate or $25 for 2 plates. Dine in or take out
TEMPLE SHALOM, “Evita” 7:30 p.m. May 10, Theater of the Republic, dinner before the show, 4:45 p.m., the Rivertown Bistro, Conway. $25 per person, mail check to Meryl Chiarello, 1775 Fairwinds Drive, Long, SC 29568, dinner is open menu, individual checks. 843-399-0534 or mrylchiarello@gmail. com
FORESTBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH, holds Joel Reeves second annual memorial golf tournament, 10:30-11:30 a.m. check-in, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 12:30 p.m. shotgun tee off, May 13, Arrowhead Country Club, 1201 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. $42 per person in advance. Make checks payable to Bruce Melton and mail to, 5340 Grosseto Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. 614-314-4860, meltonbruce22@gmail.com or 843-236-2224.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
