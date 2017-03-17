Where we worship in the Myrtle Beach area

SATURDAY
BEACH CHURCH, 557 George Bishop Parkway, Myrtle Beach, fifth annual “Joy Prom,” in “Under the Sea” theme - for individuals with special needs, 5-8 p.m. Register at 843-236-9700 or www.beachchurch.org/#/events.
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. New Beginnings monthly food distribution, social services assistance, play area for children, free lunch served, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and April 15, May 20 and June 17. 843-215-4500 or www.resurrectionsurfside.org
SUNDAY
LIFE MINISTRIES, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, Life Lessons class, 3 p.m. every Sunday with Pastor Carmin Leach. 843-455-9151
SEASIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH,1300 Seaside Road, SW, Sunset Beach, NC, “Seaside Friends in Concert II” 4 p.m. in the sanctuary. $10 each. A formal reception will be held following the performance where you can meet the performers.
VICTORY BAPTIST CHURCH, 950-38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, 12-year homecoming celebration service, 10 a.m. with guest speaker, Pastor James Herring. Revival services begin at 7 p.m. March 19-22. Special singing every night. Everyone welcome. 843-997-4228 or 843-650-5090
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, in memory of Rabbi Debbie Slavitt, Jewish Grand Strand Reads and Hadassah Carolina Mizrah host author Michele Moore, 12:30 p.m. Sea Captain’s House, Myrtle Beach. $25 for luncheon; book signing is available and book may be purchased in advance. 843-748-0158
MONDAY
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, mahjongg mavens, 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays. $1 donation. minkoff155@yahoo.com
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open mahjongg games, 1-4 p.m. every Monday, bring your own set. $4 for play plus $1 for Temple. Coffee and water available; bring your own snack. All are welcome. 843-236-2574
TUESDAY
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, “Divorce Hurts” seminar support group for people who are separated or divorced, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 28, conference room, Grissom campus. Free and open to the community. 843-448-4496 to register.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, grief support group, 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday of each month, meeting room A, Grissom campus. Free. 843-448-4496, to register.
LIFE MINISTRIES,1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, Life Lessons class, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Rev. Carmin Leach, Pastor. 843-455-9151
OCEAN DRIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 Sixth Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, stitching ministry, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Quilts, skirts, tote bags and dolls are among the items made for local and international missions. 843-280-3530
WEDNESDAY
NEW LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, welcomes all needleworkers to join weekly prayer shawl group, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall. Bring your own needles; yarn provided. 860-690-4868 or 843-655-7208
THE SALVATION ARMY, 1415 Second Ave., Conway, community Lenten services, 11:30 a.m. and April 5, 12, lunch provided, followed by a short worship service reflecting on the characters of Easter.
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, dinner and show, 6 p.m., Jerusalem Mediterranean Restaurant, 205 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Family style meal, $40 per person. 843-449-5552 for reservation.
THURSDAY
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, Alzheimer’s support group, 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday of each month, conference room. 843-448-4496 ext. 356
FRIDAY
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, Lenten fish fry and barbecue, 5 p.m. every Friday through April 7. $10 per plate, includes Alaskan Pollock filets, Tater Tots, sweet hush puppies, three bean salad and cole slaw. Unable to eat fish, pasta a la Chef Nello will be available. Coffee, tea, lemonade and a variety of cakes, pastries and baked goods are included.
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2376 S.C. 90, Conway, dinner fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. Prime rib dinner $15 or chicken dinner $12.
SOCASTEE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5575 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, "meet and greet", 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. a guest speaker from the Family Justice Center of Horry and Georgetown counties will discuss how to become more informed about domestic violence, the fellowship hall. Light refreshments served.
VFW CALABASH POST #7288, 900 Carter Drive, North Myrtle Beach, observing the Lenten season with fish fry dinners, 5-7 p.m. every Friday, through April 14. $11 includes serving of haddock, french fries and coleslaw. $2 for clam chowder. 910-579-3577
UPCOMING
CALVARY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, 4511 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, open house for the upcoming school year, 2-4 p.m. March 26, the Weeks Activity Center. Free event, will include facility tour, time to speak with the teachers/coaches, question/answer time with the principal. Special discounts available for families who apply at the open house. 843-650-2829 or www.ccsmb.com
GLENDALE BAPTIST CHURCH, 950 Highway 747, Loris, spring revival, 6 p.m. March 26, 7 p.m. March 27-29 with guest speaker Rev. Mark Hughes. Everyone welcome. 843-756-1299
BLESSED BASIL HOPKO BYZANTINE CATHOLIC MISSION, 3059 S.C. 90, Conway the Divine Liturgy, 5 p.m. March 28. All are welcome. 843-249-9502.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 33rd Avenue North Extension and U.S. 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, annual Easter bake sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31, April 1. Proceeds benefit Daughters of Penelope Myrtle Beach Chapter scholarship fund, and church building fund. Preorder at 843-449-9684, or email jsweat@ai-restoration.com. (www.stjohn-mb.org).
GRAND STRAND COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3820 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach, marriage enrichment weekend with Joe and DeDe Lovell, March 31, dinner at 6 p.m. followed by Session 1 and April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., includes brunch. Child care provided. $25 couple for Friday and Sat. Sunday morning service praise and worship by Lovells. 843-650-3878 for reservations and information.
GREATER TRUE LIGHT MINISTRIES, 485 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, ‘Unity In the Community’ event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1, the church parking lot. There will be testing by Little River Medical Center, youth IDs by New York Life, free hot dogs, hamburgers, and more. Everyone is invited.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, the Anchormen will perform, 6:30 p.m. April 2, in the sanctuary. A love gift will be taken at the end of the performance.
CHAPEL BY THE SEA BAPTIST CHURCH, 1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 401, Myrtle Beach, spring revival, 6:30 p.m. April 3, 4, 5, with guest speaker, Pastor Duane King and special music provided by Ben Gann of Piedmont Baptist Church, Reidsville, N.C. Everyone is invited. 843-249-4733.
THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 1392 48th N., Myrtle Beach, the Grand Strand Genealogy Club holds special genealogy workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8. A live webinar from Thomas MacEntee. Lunch served followed by genealogy classes taught by club members. $12 for lunch. https://www.scgsgc.org/ to register.
POPLAR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5095 U.S. 701 N., Conway, yard sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8. Donations, volunteers and items to be sold are welcome. Proceeds will help fund the special needs family day in October. 843-458-3846
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Easter musical “The Tomb Is Empty Now”, 6:30 p.m. April 9, in the sanctuary.
OD CHURCH OF THE LOST AND FOUND, 91 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, a celebration service to honor the men and women who risk their lives daily for our country and our freedom – including all of law enforcement, firefighters and EMS of North Myrtle Beach, 9 a.m. April 9, the Pavilion, followed by a fish fry, music provided by the Oxendines.
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, community Seder, 6:30 p.m. April 10, Dunes Club, 9000 N Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Member adults $50, non-member adults $60, member children 12-4 $25, non-member children $35, children 4 and under are free. Deadline is April 3.
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2376 S.C. 90, Conway, community Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 15. Easter story, games, food and fun. Bring three plastic eggs with candy. All are welcome.
RISEN CHRIST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY hosts “Taste of the Coast”, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29, the House of Blues in Barefoot Landing. Admission is $5 day of the event or $3 if purchased in advance. Admission for kids 12 and under is free. Food and activity tickets are $1 each. Visit www.tocnmb.com and follow updates on Facebook: www.facebook.com/tasteofthecoast.
FORESTBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH, holds Joel Reeves second annual memorial golf tournament, 10:30-11:30 a.m. check-in, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 12:30 p.m. shotgun tee off, May 13, Arrowhead Country Club, 1201 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. $42 per person in advance. Make checks payable to Bruce Melton and mail to, 5340 Grosseto Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. 614-314-4860, meltonbruce22@gmail.com or 843-236-2224.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
