Where we worship in the Myrtle Beach area

SATURDAY
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, second nature project is collecting Daily Chef coffee creamer, artificial sweetener, boxed cereal, grits, salt & pepper, chicken & beef broth, BBQ sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce & tomato paste, gallon size salad dressing, White Country style peppered gravy mix, and large cans of sausage gravy. Donations will go to Helping Hand and Associated Charities. 843-446-1060
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 209 E. Nash St., Southport, N.C., the Commissioner Charles Gause No. 433 Chapter of United States Daughters of 1812 will meet, 10 a.m., meeting room 213. The guest speaker, Jim Greathouse, will give a presentation on The Defense of North Carolina’s Coast during the War of 1812 and boat building in Southport at that time. klindsey@gmail.com or cindysellers@ec.rr.com
SUNDAY
GRAND STRAND BAPTIST CHURCH, 350 Hospitality Lane, Myrtle Beach, Sunday worship service has changed to 10:45 a.m. 843-236-2233 or grandstrandbaptistchurch.com
LIFE MINISTRIES, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, Life Lessons class, 3 p.m. every Sunday with Pastor Carmin Leach. 843-455-9151
NEW LIFE! LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, bake sale, after 9 a.m. worship service, every Sunday during the month of February. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston in memory of baby Athena.
TEMPLE SHALOM SISTERHOOD, winter luncheon tea, 12:45-3 p.m., Just Because IYQ Tearoom, Oasis Plaza, U.S. 17, Garden City Beach. Lunch includes chicken or tuna salad on croissant, served with choice of salad or cole slaw and tiered tray of desserts and choice of 3 teas for $25 per person. 843-903-6634
MONDAY
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, man-to-man and woman-to-woman ministry, 7 p.m. 843-527-4158
ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, prayer shawl ministry is in need of yarn and volunteers to knit and crochet shawls, baby blankets, lap robes, hats and scarves for the sick, homeless, and those in nursing homes or homebound. Meetings are held 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Monday, parish hall center. 843-712-2044
TUESDAY
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, “Divorce Hurts” seminar support group for people who are separated or divorced, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 28, conference room, Grissom campus. Free and open to the community. 843-448-4496 to pre-register.
LIFE MINISTRIES,1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, Life Lessons class, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Rev. Carmin Leach, Pastor. 843-455-9151
OCEAN DRIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 Sixth Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, stitching ministry, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Quilts, skirts, tote bags and dolls are among the items made for local and international missions. 843-280-3530
SHALLOTTE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, NC, Brunswick Quilters meets 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The Guild welcomes all levels of creativity, educating and promoting the art of quilting while providing service to the community. www.brunswickquilters.com.
WEDNESDAY
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, family bible class, 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 22. 843-527-4158
NEW LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, welcomes all needleworkers to join weekly prayer shawl group, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall. Bring your own needles; yarn provided. 860-690-4868 or 843-655-7208
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, book discussion: Marjorie Morningstar by Herman Wouk, 10:30 a.m. RSVP minkoff155@yahoo.com
UPCOMING
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. New Beginnings monthly food distribution, social services assistance, play area for children, free lunch served, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 18, March 18, April 15 and May 20 . 843-215-4500 or www.resurrectionsurfside.org
MOUNT ZION AME CHURCH, 10287 S.C. 707, Myrtle Beach, celebrates black history month, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 with speaker Prophet Barry Smalls from St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church. 843-650-4513
GOOD SHEPHERD ANGLICAN CHURCH, 700 35th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, welcomes Archbishop Gordon at the 11 a.m. service on Feb.19, to install The Rev. Fr. Charles Tracy Wood as Rector. A reception will follow. Everyone is welcome.
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, health and wellness ministry, 7 p.m. Feb. 20. 843-527-4158
LIFE MINISTRIES,1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, anniversary services, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-24; noon and 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 4 p.m. Feb. 26, with Paster Carmin Leach and special musical guest, Sons of God. 910-457-0006.
BLESSED BASIL HOPKO BYZANTINE CATHOLIC MISSION, 3059 S.C. 90, Conway, Divine Liturgy, 5 p.m. Feb. 21. 843-249-9502
LOW COUNTRY COMMUNITY CHURCH, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet. Christian comedy show, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 24. $20/general admission or $35/premium seats with a show DVD. The comedians appearing are from Branson. 843-651-3111 or visit Lc3church.com, to order tickets.
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2376 S.C. 90, Conway, dinner fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, $15 prime rib or $12 chicken; dinner includes baked potato, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Dine in or take out.
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, media ministry anniversary, 4 p.m. Feb. 26. 843-527-4158
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, 42nd church anniversary service, 7 p.m. Feb. 27, March 1 and 5 p.m. March 5. 843-527-4158
ST. JAMES THE FISHERMAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4941 Main St., Shallotte, NC, World Day of Prayer 2017, 11 a.m. March 3. People in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate together on this day to promote justice and equality for women through prayer, partnership, service, and celebration. Light refreshments will be served. All are invited. 910-579-3821or deaconjean@atmc.net
VFW CALABASH POST #7288, 900 Carter Drive, North Myrtle Beach, observing the Lenten season with fish fry dinners, 5-7 p.m. every Friday, beginning March 3 through April 14. $11 includes serving of haddock, french fries and coleslaw. Clam chowder for $1. 910-579-3577
JUNIPER BAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5265 Juniper Bay Road, Conway, wildlife expo and lunch, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. expo activities, 12:30 p.m. lunch and 1:30 p.m. guest speaker Evangelist Bobby Jackson, March 4. Free admission. 843-397-2787; register online at www.juniperbaybaptist.com
KING OF GLORY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 805 11th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, Thiel Choir in concert, 7 p.m. March 5. Freewill offering will be taken. 843-249-3954
SEASIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH,1300 Seaside Road, SW, Sunset Beach, NC, “Seaside Friends in Concert II” 4 p.m. March 19, in the sanctuary. $10 each; available Feb. 13 at the church office. A formal reception will be held following the performance where you can meet the performers.
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, in memory of Rabbi Debbie Slavitt, Jewish Grand Strand Reads and Hadassah Carolina Mizrah host author Michele Moore, 12:30 p.m. March 19, Sea Captain’s House, Myrtle Beach. $25 for luncheon; book signing is available and book may be purchased in advance. 843-748-0158 RSVP by March 10.
GLENDALE BAPTIST CHURCH, 950 Highway 747, Loris, spring revival, 6 p.m. March 26, 7 p.m. March 27-29 with guest speaker Rev. Mark Hughes. Everyone welcome. 843-756-1299
GRAND STRAND COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3820 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach, marriage enrichment weekend with Joe and DeDe Lovell, March 31, dinner at 6 p.m. followed by Session 1 and April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., includes brunch. Child care provided. $25/couple for Friday and Sat. Sunday morning service praise and worship by Lovells. 843-650-3878 for reservations and information.
OD CHURCH OF THE LOST AND FOUND, 91 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, a celebration service to honor the men and women who risk their lives daily for our country and our freedom – including all of law enforcement, firefighters and EMS of North Myrtle Beach, 9 a.m. April 9, at the Pavilion, followed by a fish fry, music provided by the Oxendines.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
Comments