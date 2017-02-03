Where we worship in the Myrtle Beach area

SATURDAY
CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST. JAMES, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, collection of food for the needy every weekend. Donations help Churches Assisting People and Catholic Charities. 843-347-5168 or stjames@stjamesconway.org
LIFE MINISTRIES AND WALK INTO YOUR INHERITANCE OUTREACH MINISTIRES, accepting gently used clothing; drop off locations are 1757 Stanley Road, Supply, N.C. or 507 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach. 910-294-0656
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, second nature project is collecting toiletries and packaged undershirts, socks, etc. especially in children’s sizes. Donations will go to Helping Hand and Associated Charities. 843-446-1060
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Food bank is open for donations year-round. 843-957-1776 for hours.
SUNDAY
GRAND STRAND BAPTIST CHURCH, 350 Hospitality Lane, Myrtle Beach, Sunday worship service has changed to 10:45 a.m. 843-236-2233 or grandstrandbaptistchurch.com
LIFE MINISTRIES, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, Life Lessons class, 3 p.m. every Sunday with Pastor Carmin Leach. 843-455-9151
NEW LIFE! LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, bake sale, after 9 a.m. worship service, every Sunday during the month of February. All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston in memory of baby Athena.
MONDAY
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, mah jongh mavens, 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays. $1 donation. minkoff155@yahoo.com
TUESDAY
BLESSED BASIL HOPKO BYZANTINE CATHOLIC MISSION, 3059 S.C. 90, Conway, Divine Liturgy, 5 p.m. and Feb. 21. 843-249-9502.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, “Divorce Hurts” seminar support group for people who are separated or divorced, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 28, conference room, Grissom campus. Free and open to the community. 843-448-4496 to pre-register.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, grief support group, 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday of each month, meeting room A, Grissom campus. Free. 843-448-4496, to register.
LIFE MINISTRIES,1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, Life Lessons class, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Rev. Carmin Leach, Pastor. 843-455-9151
OCEAN DRIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 Sixth Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, stitching ministry, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Quilts, skirts, tote bags and dolls are among the items made for local and international missions. 843-280-3530
WEDNESDAY
NEW LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, welcomes all needleworkers to join weekly prayer shawl group, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall. Bring your own needles; yarn provided. 860-690-4868 or 843-655-7208
THURSDAY
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, Alzheimer’s support group, 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday of each month, conference room. 843-448-4496 ext. 356
FRIDAY
GRAND STRAND COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3820 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach, marriage enrichment weekend with Joe and DeDe Lovell, Feb. 10, 11. Couple’s banquet, 6 p.m.; session 1, 7 p.m. $25 per couple for Feb. 10, 11. . Childcare provided. 843-650-3878
UPCOMING
GRAND STRAND COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3820 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach, marriage enrichment weekend with Joe and DeDe Lovell, Feb. 11. Session 2, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; bunch, 11 a.m.; session 3, noon-2 p.m. Sunday morning praise and worship led by Lovells. Childcare provided. 843-650-3878
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 209 E. Nash St., Southport, N.C., the Commissioner Charles Gause No. 433 Chapter of United States Daughters of 1812 will meet, 10 a.m. Feb. 11, meeting room 213. The guest speaker, Jim Greathouse, will give a presentation on "The Defense of North Carolina's Coast during the War of 1812 and boat building in Southport at that time. klindsey@gmail.com or cindysellers@ec.rr.com
TEMPLE SHALOM SISTERHOOD, winter luncheon tea, 12:45-3 p.m. Feb. 12, Just Because IYQ Tearoom, Oasis Plaza, U.S. 17, Garden City Beach. Lunch includes chicken or tuna salad on croissant, served with choice of salad or cole slaw and tiered tray of desserts and choice of 3 teas for $25 per person. 843-903-6634
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. New Beginnings monthly food distribution, social services assistance, play area for children, free lunch served, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 18, March 18, April 15 and May 20 . 843-215-4500 or www.resurrectionsurfside.org
MOUNT ZION AME CHURCH, 10287 S.C. 707, Myrtle Beach, celebrates black history month, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 with speaker Prophet Barry Smalls from St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church. 843-650-4513
LIFE MINISTRIES,1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, anniversary services, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-24; noon and 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 4 p.m. Feb. 26, with Paster Carmin Leach and special musical guest, Sons of God. 910-457-0006.
LOW COUNTRY COMMUNITY CHURCH, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet. Christian comedy show, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 24. $20/general admission or $35/premium seats with a show DVD. The comedians appearing are from Branson. 843-651-3111 or visit Lc3church.com, to order tickets.
ST. JAMES THE FISHERMAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4941 Main St., Shallotte, NC, World Day of Prayer 2017, 11 a.m. March 3. People in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate together on this day to promote justice and equality for women through prayer, partnership, service, and celebration. Light refreshments will be served. All are invited. 910-579-3821or deaconjean@atmc.net.
KING OF GLORY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 805 11th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, Thiel Choir in concert, 7 p.m. March 5. Freewill offering will be taken. 843-280-5434
SEASIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH,1300 Seaside Road, SW, Sunset Beach, NC, “Seaside Friends in Concert II” 4 p.m. March 19, in the sanctuary. $10 each; available Feb. 13 at the church office. A formal reception will be held following the performance where you can meet the performers.
