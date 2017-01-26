Where we worship in the Myrtle Beach area

SATURDAY
CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST. JAMES, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, collection of food for the needy every weekend. Donations help Churches Assisting People and Catholic Charities. 843-347-5168 or stjames@stjamesconway.org
LIFE MINISTRIES AND WALK INTO YOUR INHERITANCE OUTREACH MINISTIRES, accepting gently used clothing; drop off locations are 1757 Stanley Road, Supply, N.C. or 507 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach. 910-294-0656
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, second nature project is collecting toiletries and packaged undershirts, socks, etc. especially in children’s sizes. Donations will go to Helping Hand and Associated Charities. 843-446-1060
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Food bank is open for donations year-round. 843-957-1776 for hours.
SUNDAY
LIFE MINISTRIES, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, empowerment service, 3 p.m. Sundays, with Pastor Carmin Leach. 843-455-9151
MONDAY
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, health and wellness ministry, 7 p.m. 843-527-4158
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, mah jongh mavens, 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays. $1 donation. minkoff155@yahoo.com
TUESDAY
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, “Divorce Hurts” seminar support group for people who are separated or divorced, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 28, conference room, Grissom campus. Free and open to the community. 843-448-4496 to pre-register.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, grief support group, 3-4:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday of each month, meeting room A, Grissom campus. Free. 843-448-4496, to register.
LIFE MINISTRIES, Life Lessons with facilitator Pastor Carmin Leach, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Household of Faith, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach. All are welcome. A leadership class designed for ministers to help themselves in all facets of their ministry.
OCEAN DRIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 Sixth Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, stitching ministry, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Quilts, skirts, tote bags and dolls are among the items made for local and international missions. 843-280-3530
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, “piled high on rye” kosher corned beef platter and bake sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Corned beef platter includes coleslaw, potato salad, pickle spear, and choice of beverage (dine in). $10. Homemade baked goods include cakes, cookies, pies, and more. Eat in or take out. Free local delivery of 10 or more. 843-449-5552 to order tickets.
WEDNESDAY
NEW LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, welcomes all needleworkers to join weekly prayer shawl group, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall. Bring your own needles; yarn provided. 860-690-4868 or 843-655-7208
THURSDAY
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, Alzheimer’s support group, 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday of each month, conference room. 843-448-4496 ext. 356
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, NAMI family support group, 6-8 p.m. first Thursday of each month, room D of the parish activity center. Group is comprised of adults (caregivers, relatives, friends, etc.) who are concerned about loved ones who suffer from mental illness. 843- 281-0245
FRIDAY
LATTA BAPTIST CHURCH, "A Weekend Of Encouragement", a marriage retreat, Feb. 3-5, the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort in Myrtle Beach. (formerly Springmaid Beach). $99 per couple for the conference; $79 plus tax each per night for an oceanfront room. 803-473-0386 or repierce@aol.com.
UPCOMING
GRAND STRAND COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3820 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach, marriage enrichment weekend with Joe and DeDe Lovell, Feb. 10, 11. Couple’s banquet, 6 p.m.; session 1, 7 p.m. Feb. 10 and session 2, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; bunch, 11 a.m.; session 3, noon-2 p.m. Feb. 11. $25 couple. Sunday morning praise and worship led by Lovells. Childcare provided. 843-650-3878
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 209 E. Nash St., Southport, N.C., the Commissioner Charles Gause No. 433 Chapter of United States Daughters of 1812 will meet, 10 a.m. Feb. 11, meeting room 213. The guest speaker, Jim Greathouse, will give a presentation on "The Defense of North Carolina's Coast during the War of 1812 and boat building in Southport at that time. klindsey@gmail.com or cindysellers@ec.rr.com
TEMPLE SHALOM SISTERHOOD, winter luncheon tea, 12:45-3 p.m. Feb. 12, Just Because IYQ Tearoom, Oasis Plaza, U.S. 17, Garden City Beach. Lunch includes chicken or tuna salad on croissant, served with choice of salad or cole slaw and tiered tray of desserts and choice of 3 teas for $25 per person. 843-903-6634
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. New Beginnings monthly food distribution, social services assistance, play area for children, free lunch served, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 18, March 18, April 15 and May 20 . 843-215-4500 or www.resurrectionsurfside.org
MOUNT ZION AME CHURCH, 10287 S.C. 707, Myrtle Beach, celebrates black history month, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 with speaker Prophet Barry Smalls from St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church. 843-650-4513
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
Comments