Where we worship in the Myrtle Beach area

CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST. JAMES, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, collection of food for the needy every weekend. Donations help Churches Assisting People and Catholic Charities. 843-347-5168 or stjames@stjamesconway.org
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. New Beginnings monthly food distribution, social services assistance, play area for children, free lunch served, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. 843-215-4500 or www.resurrectionsurfside.org
LIFE MINISTRIES AND WALK INTO YOUR INHERITANCE OUTREACH MINISTIRES, accepting gently used clothing; drop off locations are 1757 Stanley Road, Supply, N.C. or 507 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach. 910-294-0656
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, second nature project is collecting toiletries and packaged undershirts, socks, etc. especially in children’s sizes. Donations will go to Helping Hand and Associated Charities. 843-446-1060
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Food bank is open for donations year-round. 843-957-1776 for hours.
LIFE MINISTRIES, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, empowerment service, 3 p.m. Sundays, with Pastor Carmin Leach. 843-455-9151
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, Kingdom Kidz children’s choir anniversary, 4 p.m. 843-527-4158.
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, leadership bible class, 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. 843-527-4158
ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, prayer shawl ministry is in need of yarn and volunteers to knit and crochet shawls, baby blankets, lap robes, hats and scarves for the sick, homeless, and those in nursing homes or homebound. Meetings are held 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Monday, parish hall center. 843-712-2044
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, mah jongh mavens, 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays. $1 donation. minkoff155@yahoo.com
ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH, 2080 Highway 129, Galivants Ferry, men’s bible study, 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays. All men are welcome.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, “Divorce Hurts” seminar support group for people who are separated or divorced, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 28, conference room, Grissom campus. Free and open to the community. 843-448-4496 to pre-register.
LIFE MINISTRIES, Life Lessons with facilitator Pastor Carmin Leach, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Household of Faith, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach. All are welcome. A leadership class designed for ministers to help themselves in all facets of their ministry.
OCEAN DRIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 Sixth Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, stitching ministry, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Quilts, skirts, tote bags and dolls are among the items made for local and international missions. 843-280-3530
TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach, men’s voices sought for chorus. Men of all ages are invited to weekly rehearsals from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays for joining the Low Country Barbershop Chorus. 843-605-7700
NEW LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, welcomes all needleworkers to join weekly prayer shawl group, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall. Bring your own needles; yarn provided. 860-690-4868 or 843-655-7208
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, Alzheimer’s support group, 11:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursday of each month, conference room. 843-448-4496 ext. 356
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2376 S.C. 90, Conway, fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., prime rib $15 or chicken $12, dinner includes meat, baked potato, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Dine in or take out. Cash or check only.
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, health and wellness ministry, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. 843-527-4158.
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, “piled high on rye” kosher corned beef platter and bake sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 31. Corned beef platter includes coleslaw, potato salad, pickle spear, and choice of beverage (dine in). $10. Homemade baked goods include cakes, cookies, pies, and more. Eat in or take out. Free local delivery of 10 or more. 843-449-5552 to order tickets.
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, NAMI family support group, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2, first Thursday of each month, room D of the parish activity center. Group is comprised of adults (caregivers, relatives, friends, etc.) who are concerned about loved ones who suffer from mental illness. 843- 281-0245
LATTA BAPTIST CHURCH, "A Weekend Of Encouragement", a marriage retreat, Feb. 3-5, the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort in Myrtle Beach. (formerly Springmaid Beach). $99 per couple for the conference; $79 plus tax each per night for an oceanfront room. 803-473-0386 or repierce@aol.com.
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 209 E. Nash St., Southport, N.C., the Commissioner Charles Gause No. 433 Chapter of United States Daughters of 1812 will meet, 10 a.m. Feb. 11, meeting room 213. The guest speaker, Jim Greathouse, will give a presentation on "The Defense of North Carolina's Coast during the War of 1812 and boat building in Southport at that time. klindsey@gmail.com or cindysellers@ec.rr.com
TEMPLE SHALOM SISTERHOOD, winter luncheon tea, 12:45-3 p.m. Feb. 12, Just Because IYQ Tearoom, Oasis Plaza, U.S. 17, Garden City Beach. Lunch includes chicken or tuna salad on croissant, served with choice of salad or cole slaw and tiered tray of desserts and choice of 3 teas for $25 per person. 843-903-6634
CENTENARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1527 S.C.544, Conway, spring yard sale, 4-7 p.m. April 28, and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29. 843-331-1001.
