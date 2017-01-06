Where we worship in the Myrtle Beach area

SATURDAY
CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST. JAMES, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, collection of food for the needy every weekend. Donations help Churches Assisting People and Catholic Charities. 843-347-5168 or stjames@stjamesconway.org
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, Intercessory Prayer service, 8 a.m. 843-527-4158.
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, second nature project is collecting toiletries and packaged undershirts, socks, etc. especially in children’s sizes. Donations will go to Helping Hand and Associated Charities. 843-446-1060
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Food bank is open for donations year-round. 843-957-1776 for hours.
SUNDAY
LIFE MINISTRIES, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, empowerment service, 3 p.m. Sundays, with Pastor Carmin Leach. 843-455-9151
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 706 14th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, Watoto the Children’s Choir from Uganda will perform, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Everyone welcome to this free event. 843-272- 5236 or aubrey.hudson@watoto.com or www.watoto.com/choir/.
MONDAY
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, Bible class, 7 p.m. 843-527-4158.
ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, prayer shawl ministry is in need of yarn and volunteers to knit and crochet shawls, baby blankets, lap robes, hats and scarves for the sick, homeless, and those in nursing homes or homebound. Meetings are held 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Monday, parish hall center. 843-712-2044
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, mah jongh mavens, 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays. $1 donation. minkoff155@yahoo.com
TUESDAY
ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH, 2080 Highway 129, Galivants Ferry, men’s bible study, 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays. All men are welcome.
CHRIST CHURCH, 310 Prince Creek Parkway, Murrells Inlet, Watoto the Children’s Choir from Uganda will perform, 6:30 p.m. Everyone welcome to this free event. 813-948-4343 or aubrey.hudson@watoto.com or www.watoto.com/choir/.
LIFE MINISTRIES, Life Lessons with facilitator Pastor Carmin Leach, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Household of Faith, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach. All are welcome. A leadership class designed for ministers to help themselves in all facets of their ministry.
OCEAN DRIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 Sixth Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, stitching ministry, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Quilts, skirts, tote bags and dolls are among the items made for local and international missions. 843-280-3530
TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach, men’s voices sought for chorus. Men of all ages are invited to weekly rehearsals from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays for joining the Low Country Barbershop Chorus. 843-605-7700
WEDNESDAY
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, family Bible class, 7 p.m. and Jan. 18. 843-527-4158.
NEW LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, welcomes all needleworkers to join weekly prayer shawl group, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall. Bring your own needles; yarn provided. 860-690-4868 or 843-655-7208
FRIDAY
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Sisterhood Shabbat service, 7:30 p.m.843-903-6634
UPCOMING
CALVARY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, 4511 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, Start Smart basketball, 9-10 a.m. for K5 to second grade and 10:15-11:30 a.m. for grades 3-6, practices to be held every Saturday for seven weeks, starting Jan. 14. $50 includes a t-shirt. This program teaches children the basic motor skills to play organized basketball. 843-650-2829
VALLEY FORGE BAPTIST CHURCH, 4440 Valley Forge Road, Aynor, “Faith in the Midst of Tragedy”, 10 a.m. Jan. 15, with featured speaker Cathy Hendrick and special singing with Lisa Ann Hammond. No charge. 843-503-4179
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, man-to-man and woman-to-woman ministry, 7 p.m. Jan. 16. 843-527-4158.
BLESSED BASIL HOPKO BYZANTINE CATHOLIC MISSION, 3059 S.C. 90, Conway, Divine Liturgy, 5 p.m. Jan. 17. All are welcome. 843-249-9502
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, “Divorce Hurts” seminar support group for people who are separated or divorced, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 17 to March 28, conference room, Grissom campus. Free and open to the community. 843-448-4496 to pre-register.
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, Parkinson’s meeting, 2 p.m. Jan. 18, with guest speaker Julie Schexnayder who currently works with patients for Select Therapy, specializing in neuro therapy.
THE FATHERS HOUSE, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand Citizens for Life 33rd interdenominational annual prayer vigil for the sanctity of life, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 20. Prayers will cover from the unborn to the elderly, handicapped and for those who are involved in making decisions regarding life. Light refreshments following the vigil. All are welcome; no charge. 843-626-8684
TEMPLE SHALOM, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach, Shabbat dinner, 6 p.m. Jan. 20. $15 per person; $10 children. 843-903-6634
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. New Beginnings monthly food distribution, social services assistance, play area for children, free lunch served, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18. 843-215-4500 or www.resurrectionsurfside.org
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, Kingdom Kidz children’s choir anniversary, 4 p.m. Jan. 22. 843-527-4158.
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, leadership bible class, 7 p.m. Jan. 23-25. 843-527-4158.
SALEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2376 S.C. 90, Conway, fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, prime rib $15 or chicken $12, dinner includes meat, baked potato, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Dine in or take out. Cash or check only.
GREATER BIBLE WAY CHURCH, 1518 Hawkins St., Georgetown, health and wellness ministry, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. 843-527-4158.
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, “piled high on rye” kosher corned beef platter and bake sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 31. Corned beef platter includes coleslaw, potato salad, pickle spear, and choice of beverage (dine in). $10. Homemade baked goods include cakes, cookies, pies, and more. Eat in or take out. Free local delivery of 10 or more. 843-449-5552 to order tickets.

