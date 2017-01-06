Upcoming Marriage Retreat Aims to Encourage, Recharge Couples

0:52 Chauncey, solicitor visit Waccamaw Elementary School criminal justice system educational program Pause

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

2:52 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.5

2:06 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.4

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast