Where we worship in the Myrtle Beach area

SATURDAY
CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST. JAMES, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, collection of food for the needy every weekend. Donations help Churches Assisting People and Catholic Charities. 843-347-5168 or stjames@stjamesconway.org
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, second nature project is collecting toiletries and packaged undershirts, socks, etc. especially in children’s sizes. Donations will go to Helping Hand and Associated Charities. 843-446-1060
TEMPLE SHALOM, lighting of the giant menorah and Hanukkah songs led by Rabbi David Weissman, 5:30 p.m., Valor Park in Market Common.
THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, Christmas eve candlelight service with communion and carols, 6 p.m., Saint Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. 843-999-0888 or www.messiahmb.org
TRINITY CHURCH, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” with orchestra, harpsichord and pipe organ, 10 p.m. prelude to 10:30 p.m. Christmas eve service. 843-448-8426 or trinity.church@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
LIFE MINISTRIES, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach, empowerment service, 3 p.m. Sundays, with Pastor Carmin Leach. 843-455-9151
REAL LIFE CHURCH, 9644 N Kings Highway, the Galleria Shopping Center, Myrtle Beach, Christmas service, 9:30 a.m. with refreshments and caroling. Free event. 843-449-7700
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, no Sunday school on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. 843-449-5552
MONDAY
ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, prayer shawl ministry is in need of yarn and volunteers to knit and crochet shawls, baby blankets, lap robes, hats and scarves for the sick, homeless, and those in nursing homes or homebound. Meetings are held 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Monday, parish hall center. 843-712-2044
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, mah jongg mavens, 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays. $1 donation. 336-402-1014
TUESDAY
ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH, 2080 Highway 129, Galivants Ferry, men’s bible study, 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays. All men are welcome.
LIFE MINISTRIES, Life Lessons with facilitator Pastor Carmin Leach, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Household of Faith, 1290 Dennison Ave., Myrtle Beach. All are welcome. A leadership class designed for ministers to help themselves in all facets of their ministry.
OCEAN DRIVE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 410 Sixth Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, stitching ministry, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Quilts, skirts, tote bags and dolls are among the items made for local and international missions. 843-280-3530
TEMPLE EMANU-EL, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Menorah lighting, 5:30 p.m., Valor Park in Market Common.
TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach, men’s voices sought for chorus. Men of all ages are invited to weekly rehearsals from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays for joining the Low Country Barbershop Chorus. 843-605-7700
WEDNESDAY
NEW LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7311 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, welcomes all needleworkers to join weekly prayer shawl group, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall. Bring your own needles; yarn provided. 860-690-4868 or 843-655-7208
TEMPLE EMANU-El, 406 65th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, no classes. 843-449-5552
UPCOMING
SURFSIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 800 13th Ave. N., Surfside Beach, “The Wave” a contemporary worship service, 11 a.m. starting Jan. 1, family Life center. 843-238-2734 or www.SurfsideUMC.org/TheWave.
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, family support group, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 5. first Thursday of the month. Comprised of adults who are concerned about loved ones who suffer from mental illness. 843-281-0245
BLESSED BASIL HOPKO BYZANTINE CATHOLIC MISSION, 3059 S.C. 90, Conway, Divine Liturgy, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5 and 5 p.m. Jan. 17. All are welcome. 843-249-9502
TRINITY CHURCH, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Epiphany Evensong, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, preceded by a Christmas-themed organ recital beginning at 6 p.m. All are welcome. 843-448-8426 or usic.trinity.church@gmail.com
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 706 14th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, Watoto the Children's Choir from Uganda will perform, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan 8. The doors will open one half hour prior to the start of the program. Everyone welcome to this free event. 843-272- 5236.
VALLEY FORGE BAPTIST CHURCH, 4440 Valley Forge Road, Aynor, “Faith in the Midst of Tragedy”, 10 a.m. Jan. 15, with featured speaker Cathy Hendrick and special singing with Lisa Ann Hammond. No charge. 843-503-4179.
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. New Beginnings monthly food distribution, social services assistance, play area for children, free lunch served, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 21 and Feb. 18, March 18. 843-215-4500 or www.resurrectionsurfside.org
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
Comments