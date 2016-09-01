Animal Tales | All about Stony Devine

My name is Stony, and I used to live on top of a mountain in Tennessee, where I found my forever family after being abused mentally and physically by a very mean human.
\I loved the mountains, but it was cold and lots and lots of snow. I ventured out one day on a walk with my papa and I decided to go up a mound of snow. Well when I did, I slid down the side of the mountain where a tree caught me. My mama, papa and very loving sweet neighbors got me back up the mountain to safety.
I now live at the beach with my mama and papa, it is really hot here but I have a fan I stay in front of and I have two dirt holes that I go in to stay cool. I am now a spoiled, pampered much loved sweet big boy.
