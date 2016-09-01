Animal Tales | All about Gracie Mae

This is our Gracie Mae. She is a 1-year-old.
We adopted her from a local shelter at the age of 8 weeks, but had a rough start in life. She had to undergo a major operation to correct an infection from in improper spaying at a very young age. But she is now healthy and full of energy and keeps us on our toes!
She is the life of our home and we thoroughly enjoy her personality. Yes, she is a bit spoiled, but that happens when you are an “only child!”
