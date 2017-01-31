The story of Mable and Sprout

This is a story of two best friends, Mable and Sprout.
These two hens are residents of S.C. CARES and have been hanging out together every day for years now. Mable and Sprout are inseparable, where you see one the other won’t be far away. Mable is 9 years old and Sprout is 8. You may think they have no agenda for each day but you’d be wrong, there’s so much to do in a day. Of course they start with a good breakfast which a special blend of sunflower seeds, cracked corn, chicken pellets and oyster shell. Then it’s off to look for bugs! Scratching around, moving the dirt in search of the perfect morsel of worm or any type of insect they can locate. Once their tummies are full and if the sun’s out then it’s time for nap! Stretching out on their sides with wing and leg extended they lay for a while soaking up the sun’s rays and it appears to feel so good! In the heat of summer these girls will scratch out an area in the dirt to make a dust bath. They situate themselves in the middle of the dirt pile and proceed to through dirt over their bodies; this helps them stay dry and keeps their feathers and skin from getting sticky! If the day is dry you can see a small cloud of dust around them as the bath. In the winter they like to find a sunny spot to hang out and watch the world go by.
Since these hens are roaming freely they have access to the food prep area when volunteers are working and they know all too well what happens when the food is being sorted, it’s time for a treat! Mable and Sprout are very sweet and simply go to the refrigerator door and wait for one of the humans to see them and of course we all know what they want- a grape! They will eat as many as you give them and prefer white grapes over red. In the summer they really enjoy bites of watermelon and if it’s really hot a head of lettuce cold from the refrigerator is a wonderful, hydrating treat! These two are a just a little spoiled. Throughout the day they meander around until the sun starts going down, then it’s time to make their way to bed. After a good night’s sleep, tomorrow the day’s journey starts again.
We aren’t sure how long chickens can normally live but we’re hoping it’s a lot longer than the age that these girls are now! If you’ve never had a chance to get to know a chicken, you don’t know what you’re missing out on, they are very social, interesting creatures who when they will allow give wonderful hugs!
To meet Mable and Sprout and the other residents of SC CARES call 843-546-7893 to set your appointment for a guided tour! Visit our website- www.sc-cares.org.
At A Glance
A fundraiser for S.C. CARES
Who | SC-CARES Animal Rescue & Educational Sanctuary
What | Fundraiser; Chocolate & Champagne for the Creatures
When | Saturday Feb. 4 from 5-9 p.m.
Where | Flo’s Place, 3797 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
Cost | Tickets; Individuals $30, Couples $50. Limited seating.
This is a special event designed for lovers of chocolate and of animals just in time for Valentine’s Day. Plan a date night and bring your sweetie and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, chocolates candies by Sweeties in Georgetown and other chocolate desserts by Flo’s. There will be a buffet, champagne, and a silent auction. Cash bar will also be available.
SC-CARES website, www.sc-cares.org or at Sweeties in Georgetown, or The Pet Galley on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet.
