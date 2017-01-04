Animals for adoption: Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach
Kojack is a very well-behaved, stylish fellow. He’s very active and alert. Kojack would be a terrific walking companion as he sets a nice pace and looks to you for direction. He knows “sit” and is happy to stay seated while you give him a nice tummy scratch and back rub. He would be a great family pet because he just loves everyone he meets! If you think this lovely gent belongs in your home, come meet him today!
This beautiful gal is a bit weary of humans at first, but will quickly emerge from his shell with some sweet talk. A calm environment with plenty of room to roam would be ideal for Suki. Just be sure you have enough love to go around, because she has a jealous streak and will sneak up to lick your hand for attention.
