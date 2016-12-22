Pets for adoption from the Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission
Mindy-Lab/Hound mix Mindy loves to be by your side and receive lots of petting! She bonds with people very quickly! She has the sweetest, super laid back personality. Mindy may do better as the only dog in the home, she can be selective in what dogs she gets along with. She is wishing everyone a happy holiday!
Ramsey-Shepherd mix Ramsey is a long timer of WARM! He is a lot of fun! He loves to play with other dogs and is full of life! He adores people and recently enjoyed an outing at Market Commons.
Whiskey-Hound mix Whiskey is a long timer of WARM and would love a home of his own for the holiday! He is shy to new people, but once he warms up to you, he enjoys being in your company! He likes laying around in the sun, and going for walks! He has a gentle personality, and gets along well with other dogs!
Champ is a livestock guardian dog known for being a loyal guardian dog! He is very sweet with people! He is always ready to go on a walk with volunteers and loves his big ball.
Comments