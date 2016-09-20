Animal Tales | All about Baby

Baby Cat was a rescue. No, not from the animal shelter, but from the woods. My husband and I were leaving our house situated on a dirt road along the Waccamaw River at dusk. We saw an SUV pulled off on the side of the dirt road and a young lady was running back to it waving her arms in the air. I thought she had stopped to use the bathroom. As my husband and I drove slowly by, she turned around and began walking back towards the woods. She had a small kitten clenched in her right hand and held it away from her as if it had leprosy. I then realized that the reason she was running to her car was that the kitten was running after her. As we drove on, I asked my husband if he was thinking what I was and he agreed that that was what it looked like. We ran an errand and headed back to our house. As we got close to the spot where we saw the vehicle pulled off the road, I asked my husband to stop. I got out and began walking in the knee deep grass and weeds and he retrieved his spot light from our truck. I began calling, “Kitty, Kitty.” A small grey tabby kitten walked up to my feet as if to say, “Here I am ma’am!” We took him home with us and fed him as he was starving. The next day, I had to bathe him twice to get rid of all of the fleas. I named him Baby Cat as he was so small, eight ounces per our veterinarian. On our third visit to the vet’s office, he asked where we had found Baby. We reminded him of rescuing him from the woods. He told us that Baby was a Bengal cat, which we had never heard of. We researched them on the internet to learn that Bengal kittens are very expensive.
Baby has been with us for three years now. He has brought much joy and laughter to our home. My sister reminds me that we happened to ride by that SUV at just the right time. If we had been a few seconds earlier or later, I would not have seen him in the lady’s clenched fist. He may have been trash to the lady that discarded him, but he has been a “treasure and a true blessing” to us. I remind Baby every day that he will never, ever be thrown away again.
