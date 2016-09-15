Animal Tales | All about Rubi and Scarlett

Hello from Rubi and Scarlett in Carolina Shores, N.C.
These mini red poodle pups are both 18 months old and are full of energy. They love walking the neighborhood and greeting all of their canine street walkers as well as running on the beach and sunbathing pool side. This inseparable pair are not litter mates, but one ,Rubi, is a NY Yankee, and the other, Scarlett is a Southern Belle, from the Myrtle Beach area.
Submit your pet
What kind of person are you – dog, cat, pig, iguana? Whatever kind of pet (or pets) you have, tell your neighbors about it. Email a photo and your pet’s tale to neighbors@thesunnews.com. Be sure to put Animal Tales in the subject line.
