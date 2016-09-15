All about Samson

Greetings - my name is Samson and I am a 4-year-old Seal point Siamese cat.
My present human (cats do not have owners) mother rescued me from going to a shelter when my first human couldn’t keep me. My Mom met a very nice human male who I now call Dad and together we moved to South Carolina. Dad had the balcony of our condo screened so that I could go outside. Every morning I sit at the sliding door until he gets up and opens it so I can go out and take my morning sun bath. As you can see from my picture I love to sit or sleep in “my” chair. I am glad I am such a loved and privileged cat which my Mom and Dad say is another way of saying “Spoiled Rotten.”
Submit your pet
