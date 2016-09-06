Animal Tales | All about Bridgett and Brandi

Bridgett and Brandi became part of the Brandmahl family on a rainy Friday, Jan. 13, 2005.
They were looking for a home and we were looking for a companion. Who would have thought we would be bringing home not “ one” but “two” fraternal twins. They are home schooled and every morning we gather in the kitchen for our morning prayer before breakfast.
They thank the Lord for their home and family and they pray for their four legged friends who may not have food or shelter. They set quietly until they hear “In Jesus Name” AMEN. We are very proud of our two daughters.
