Plumber: Considering material choices for kitchen sink

Q: Dear Ed: I'm in the process of designing my new kitchen and want to install either a cast iron or stainless steel kitchen sink. Both materials have advantages and I'm stuck in the middle. Can you please weigh in with your thoughts and ideas on this topic?
- Peg, Washington state
A: Kitchen sinks are available in many types of materials, but cast iron and stainless are very popular. Cast iron for its wide range of color choices, and of course for its strength and durability. Stainless steel gives you classic looks to match just about any style, and it's a favorite with home chefs wanting a professional kitchen.
If you still can't choose, I've worked with a third material choice that brings in advantages from both worlds.
Composite sinks are a man-made alternative choice for kitchen sinks. A composite sink offers a matte finish like stainless, with wide color choices like cast iron. It's exceptionally durable, but can help absorb the impact of falling cookware. It's also heat-, stain-, scratch- and chip-resistant.
Bottom line: If you're looking for another material choice, a composite kitchen sink may bowl you over.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
Comments