Bird count this weekend provides for participation in mid-winter birding

2:55 Sumpter, Bell give their thoughts on Myrtle Beach first round win over Dreher Pause

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:35 4 tips to outsmarting poisonous plants

5:23 Lightning safety tips

1:12 Hybridizing Daylilies In The Zahler-Therrien Garden

1:23 What's it take to live in a tiny house