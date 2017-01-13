Gardening Coastal South Carolina Style

1:38 How to survive an active shooter Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach

0:41 International Drive Controversy

2:35 4 tips to outsmarting poisonous plants

5:23 Lightning safety tips