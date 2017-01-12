Bird feeder activity grows as weather gets colder

As is usually the case in January, especially during periods of more severe cold weather, numbers of winter birds appear to be increasing at backyard feeding stations throughout our area. The numbers of American goldfinches visiting the confines where I live in Conway have increased over the past week, as have those of chipping sparrows, dark-eyed juncos and pine warblers.
Several folks have been happy to report observations of flocks of American robins in their neighborhoods lately. While considered a harbinger of spring in more northern locales, robins can be found year-round in our area, and it's not uncommon to encounter flocks of these beautiful birds throughout winter here.
Cedar waxwings are another bird species that may be found from late-fall through spring in our area. These beautiful, sleek berry bandits are frequently found along with robins in areas where there is an abundance of winter berries/fruits. Both robins and waxwings are winter nomads, seldom remaining in one spot for long. Their normal habit is to travel in social groups across the landscape while searching for suitable food, water and shelter. Where they find an abundance of palatable berries the birds may remain for a period, until the resource is depleted. Once the food is gone, so are the birds, returning to their seasonal meandering until such time as biological imperatives encourage them to return to their respective breeding areas.
Even our local resident birds engage in a bit of wandering, although not on as large a scale as some wintering species. Research has shown that depending on the quality of available habitat, chickadees may cover an area of a square mile in order to fulfill their needs. Eagle territories are known to be as large as 35 square miles. Most of us that feed birds year-round have experienced the “fall feeder hiatus” when normally common backyard visitors seem to disappear for a period, the result of abundant natural food sources in fall. As those resources are depleted, our feathered friends will avail themselves more of the supplemental foods we provide.
While we don't appear to have as many hummingbirds in our area this winter as usual, some folks have been happy to report activity of these most amazing Aves in their backyards. Remember to keep your feeder clean and maintained with a solution of one part sugar to four parts water with no other additives. Let me know of the hummingbird and oriole activity at your feeders.
Gary Phillips: 843-248-4595, carolinensis@yahoo.com.
