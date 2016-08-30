‘French Desserts’ offers delicious challenge to ocasional bakers

1:46 Sub Zero Ice Cream in Myrtle Beach gives new meaning to the word "cool" Pause

1:20 Simple cantaloupe recipes by food blogger Christina Patricio

2:54 Chef Teddi bakes up 'Peachy Grilled Chicken'

3:07 Trade secrets for growing tomatoes at home

0:44 Make these easy oven roasted tomatoes in oil

0:47 Cool down this summer with cantaloupe gazpacho

0:47 Cool down this summer with cantaloupe gazpacho

3:39 How to make tamale casserole

1:10 Make this easy butter bean, corn and tomato salad

1:01 Citrus makes cocktails "come alive" in time for summer