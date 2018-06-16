RipTydz serves dinner with a view

While at the beach, it’s generally a good idea all around to know what rip tides look like and avoid them at all costs. However, locals and travelers to Myrtle Beach are finding the one kind that will catch them and keep them coming back for more. RipTydz is quickly approaching its first anniversary, and thus far its pull only seems to be growing.
As a part of Ocean Boulevard’s line-up of beach living, RipTydz was already in a good location to draw customers. This multi-story restaurant knows location isn’t everything however, and has made sure to offer much more than being a convenient spot for tourists and beach-goers to drop in for a meal with a view.
The part of the building that faces the ocean takes full advantage of the view and the breeze by offering a large amount of outdoor seating along with a full bar. Guests who prefer to stay in air conditioned comfort will have their own bar, and yet another open air bar is available on the third level. Live music is almost always available to enjoy, either on the beach, or on the top floor.
Once customers are done enjoying the impressive ocean themed decor, they can surf through the menu where they’ll find splashes of different cuisines throughout. Appetizers will certainly whet the appetite, such as the delicious crab cake piccata or the local favorite fried pickles.
Main meals naturally feature creatures from the deep in all shapes and form, such as the mahi mahi on a taco or grilled with citrus on a bed of Caribbean rice. For those who aren’t satisfied with just a fish, they will be drawn to the seafood tower and raw bar options. The turf is far from forgotten here as well, with RipTydz offering sandwiches and burgers to hand cut ribeye.
Macaroni and cheese has its own special spot on the menu, because RipTydz likes to offer their customers the choice of creating their perfect pasta. Toppings include shrimp and bacon, but also chorizo, crab, and goat cheese.
Being at the beach can make anyone thirsty, and RipTydz knows how to quench those thirsts. Adults so inclined will no doubt enjoy one of the restaurant’s unique cocktails, and friends (or the incredibly thirsty) may find the Mega Mason to be the perfect size.
Much like the ocean, RipTydz flows at its own pace but the team here does endeavor to make sure everyone is taken care of. Valet parking is a free perk that takes the stress off of finding a place to park on Ocean Boulevard.
Whether you’re walking along the Boardwalk or driving through, RipTydz is a fresh option made easily accessible for families, friends, and dates. Even for those tired of swimming, the water is always fine at RipTydz.
What | RipTydz Oceanfront Grille and Rooftop Bar
Where | 1210 N. Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
Hours | 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. daily
Information | riptydz.com, 843-945-1204
Comments