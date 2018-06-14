Food & Drink

New coffee shop opens up in the heart of Myrtle Beach

By Michaela Broyles

Need a pick-me-up before or after hitting the beach?

A new coffee shop that opened this month on the strip in Myrtle Beach might be able to help.

Located at 918-B N. Ocean Blvd., Hi Fi Coffee Bar serves freshly brewed, locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks with a "hip, contemporary vibe," its Facebook page states.

The quaint coffee bar is near the SkyWheel, and shares a space with Mad Myrtle's Ice Creamery.

In addition to serving a variety of coffee drinks, pastries and bagels are available to purchase.

Hi Fi Coffee Bar is open daily from 9 a.m. until midnight.

