New coffee shop opens up in the heart of Myrtle Beach

Need a pick-me-up before or after hitting the beach?
A new coffee shop that opened this month on the strip in Myrtle Beach might be able to help.
Located at 918-B N. Ocean Blvd., Hi Fi Coffee Bar serves freshly brewed, locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks with a "hip, contemporary vibe," its Facebook page states.
The quaint coffee bar is near the SkyWheel, and shares a space with Mad Myrtle's Ice Creamery.
In addition to serving a variety of coffee drinks, pastries and bagels are available to purchase.
Hi Fi Coffee Bar is open daily from 9 a.m. until midnight.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
