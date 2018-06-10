Competitors battle to be cupcake-eating champ

Croissants Bistro & Bakery holds its fifth annual Cupcake Eating Contest. The winner ate 32 cupcakes in five minutes. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Food & Drink

Love cupcakes? Here's your chance to prove just how much and win some prizes

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

June 10, 2018 03:21 PM

Are you a cupcake lover?

If so, this summer you'll have a chance to see where stand among the staunchest cupcake eaters in Myrtle Beach.

Croissants Bistro & Bakery will be holding its seventh annual cupcake eating marathon on July 4. The competition will take place at 4 p.m. that Wednesday at the franchise location near Grande Dunes.

Competitors must be at least 18 years old and can enter free at croissants.net. Contestants will have five minutes to eat as many cupcakes as they can with $500 in cash and over $1,000 worth of prizes on the line.

According to Croissants' website, over 1,500 cupcakes were prepared for the competition and over 1,000 were consumed.

