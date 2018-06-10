Love cupcakes? Here's your chance to prove just how much and win some prizes

Are you a cupcake lover?
If so, this summer you'll have a chance to see where stand among the staunchest cupcake eaters in Myrtle Beach.
Croissants Bistro & Bakery will be holding its seventh annual cupcake eating marathon on July 4. The competition will take place at 4 p.m. that Wednesday at the franchise location near Grande Dunes.
Competitors must be at least 18 years old and can enter free at croissants.net. Contestants will have five minutes to eat as many cupcakes as they can with $500 in cash and over $1,000 worth of prizes on the line.
According to Croissants' website, over 1,500 cupcakes were prepared for the competition and over 1,000 were consumed.
Comments