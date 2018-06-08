This sandwich and craft beer joint already known for simple yet tasty meals

Sandwiches and beer sounds like a simple meal, but it’s one that can satisfy even the most complicated person. Beer Belly Deli in Murrells Inlet has taken that simple premise and made it their craft, already providing satisfied customers despite the restaurant’s young age.
Once a butcher shop, now a sandwich shop, the owners left the brick exterior and revamped the interior, giving the eatery a rustic charm. Sleek slabs of wood make up the counter and bar, plus wrap around the lower half of the walls for a unified look.
Unassuming décor completes the atmosphere, with black and white photos of local landmarks, small glass vials as vases on each table, and a pull-down mount of brown paper for the daily specials.
For ingredients, Beer Belly Deli likes to use only the best, which includes Boar’s Head meats, house-made sauces and salads, and craft beers. Guests can always slip into a seat at the bar and take a gander at the wine list or the number of drafts on tap, which always includes a beer of the day that will be 10 percent off its usual price. Otherwise, customers can simply order at the counter to enjoy their sandwiches at a table or to take with them.
Many types of breads are available, including white, wheat and rye, plus hoagie rolls and tortillas for wraps. Crafting one’s own perfect sandwich is easily accomplished here, though choosing a specialty sandwich doesn’t mean you forgo the option for some change, like a sauce on the side. The Beer Belly team is easy to work with and aims to please, so even if they run out of a particular ingredient, they will still find a way to leave the customer happy.
The side salads, for instance, can sell quickly throughout the day, especially the specials, which can change daily, such as the broccoli salad and cucumber salad. Nevertheless, most guests are happy with the creamy coleslaw, potato salad, pasta salad and macaroni salad. Your choice of these tasty sides come with a meal, but can also be bought by the pound.
All of the sandwiches are familiar favorites with little additions that make them Beer Belly Deli’s own. For instance, a B.L.T. in this shop comes spruced up with slices of avocado, and a turkey and ham sandwich is taken a step beyond with the deli’s flavorful house made pineapple cilantro spread and given the fitting name Maui Wowie.
Simple is not a bad thing, and when done right and with care, a “simple” sandwich becomes a delight. For a restaurant with a name dedicated to satisfying the gut with its tasty fare and cheerful team, Beer Belly Deli is actually doing quite well at having guests leave with a full heart.
If you go
What: Beer Belly Deli
Where: 830 Inlet Square Drive, Murrells Inlet
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Sat, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun
Information: facebook.com/beerbellydelisc, 843-299-2676
