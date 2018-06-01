This Little River restaurant is a mix of upscale taste, down-to-earth charm

Whether hopping off the boat or stepping out of your car, the only difference in experience you’ll have at Clark’s Seafood and Chophouse is the direction in which you approach the restaurant. With a modern design that seems to cascade to the harbor, this popular restaurant in Little River possesses a flexibility that allows for a fun family night or an intimate date.
In the years since its opening in 2012, Clark’s has been a popular choice for locals but especially for travelers driving through or staying a few days in the next-door hotel. Just over the border in North Carolina is the parent restaurant, The Boundary House, which shares that good reputation albeit a more extensive history, and its newest sister restaurant, Oyster Rock.
Clark’s gives off an air of sophistication without being snobbish displayed in sharp style seen from top to bottom, even on the pressed clothes of the servers who bustle with a smile. This quality continues to deliver, with a menu that is both upscale and down to earth.
Like the location of this restaurant, the land and sea meet on the Clark’s menu and even occasionally co-mingle into one tasty experience. Southern and Lowcountry favorites are thankfully easily accessible for those with a hankering for fried green tomatoes or grits. But here these simple dishes are spruced up, like having those tomatoes topped with house made gorgonzola sauce, or shrimp and scallops with your grits.
Like so many popular restaurants throughout the Grand Strand, Clark’s is able to locally source much of its food, especially the seafood. The fresh haul from the sea is always a temptation, like the Carolina flounder, or the juicy shrimp that can be found just about everywhere.
Meat-lovers, however, will be drawn to the steaks, which are hand cut every time. While these chops are served with a side, guests can add complements to the steaks such as bacon-wrapped scallops or a parmesan horseradish crust.
Wine also makes a great complement for the many meals here, and the long list at Clark’s means they’ve prepared accordingly. For those so inclined, the bartenders will whip up one of the many specialty cocktails, like the fruity watermelon margarita, and the beers flow freely. Though at 4 p.m. the lunch specials end, Happy Hour picks up at 4:30 p.m. to keep the party going.
Here at Clark’s Seafood and Chophouse, guests are welcome to take a seat, wind down and drift off. Sitting on the porch, gazing out at the harbor and watching the many boats dock or cast off may make it difficult to imagine anything but smooth sailing.
If you go
What: Clark’s Seafood and Chophouse
Where: 720 Highway 17, Little River
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: clarksseafoodandchophouse.com, 843-399-8888
