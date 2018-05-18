This Mediterranean eatery serves as a hidden treasure on the north end

Though it teeters on the edge of Highway 17 just north of Barefoot Landing, many cars may drive right past this building without realizing there is treasure hidden behind its doors. Under the large sign of its neighbor, The Whole Food Mediterranean Grill can blend in with its surroundings. Yet once you try it, you’ll make sure you never miss it again.
Whole Food has been a steady presence for a number of years now, in a location that is convenient for locals and visitors alike, especially for those staying in the hotel that shares its parking lot. With windows lining half of the building, the restaurant feels open and airy, though shades are pulled down in the afternoon to keep the temperature down. The decorations are sparse but charming, and the entire restaurant is kept clean.
Whether dining in or ordering a meal on the go, fans of the popular Mediterranean cuisine are going to have their plates full. The menu at Whole Food is mostly made up of delicious Greek foods, from stuffed grape leaves to moussaka. A small smattering of other influences show up, including falafel and burgers.
Vegetarians will find a lot to love on the menu, and even carnivores will catch themselves enjoying the fresh hummus or spanakopita (spinach pie) appetizers that are served with toasted pita bread. Meatless versions of burgers actually outnumber the usual beef, with options like tofu, black beans and portabella mushrooms acting as the patties.
The classic gyro is a popular item here, available as a lunch or dinner special. Souvlaki and spanakopita are part of both menus, and even the stuffed grape leaves can be enjoyed as an entrée. All the dinner plates come with a side salad, pita bread, and the customer’s choice of fries, lemon potatoes or rice.
For the big eaters who want a bit of everything, the Meat Combo or Pie Combo hit the spot. The Pie Combo, for example, has a slice of moussaka, pastichio, and two spinach pies, plus the sides. These entrees are incredibly filling meals that allow guests a varied tasting for a decent price.
Naturally, no Mediterranean restaurant is complete without baklava, and Whole Food does not disappoint. Customers with a sweet tooth can also enjoy the creamy rice pudding, a subtly sweet treat with cinnamon sprinkled on top.
Compared to all the hubbub of North Myrtle Beach and the bustle of Barefoot Landing, The Whole Food Mediterranean Grill offers a quiet and hassle-free atmosphere. It may not be on the beach or any Grecian islands, but a visit here can be just as relaxing.
If you go
What: The Whole Food Mediterranean Grill
Where: 3711 Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
Information: wholefoodmediterraneangrill.blogspot.com, 843-273-0805
