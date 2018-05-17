DHEC inspections for Myrtle Beach-area restaurants for May 7 - 11

Myrtle Beach-area restaurant inspections for May 7 - 11, 2018.
▪ Andys Corner, 3300 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 91
▪ Angelo's Steak & Pasta, 2311 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Aramark/Ccu Science Cafe, 300 Allied Dr., Conway, R, 100
▪ Aramark/Starbuck's, 106 James P Blanton Cir., Conway, R, 100
▪ Athens Pizza, 5419 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ B+B Kitchen, 1403 Carver St., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Barnes & Noble #2289, 3346 Reed St., Myrtle Beach, R, 97
▪ Be Well Meals, 121 Gateway Dr., Unit G, Myrtle Beach, R, 100
▪ Beachwood Golf Corp, 1520 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 94
▪ Bennett's Calabash #3, 2900 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 93
▪ Best Of Philly, 702 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 98
▪ Bummz On The Beach, 2002 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 91
▪ Burger King #7825, 1646 Church St., Conway, F, 100
▪ Cantinho Brasileiro Sabor Mine, 509 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach, R, 98
▪ Captain George's Seafood Rest, 1401 29th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, R, 92
▪ Caravelle Motel Dinning Rm, 6900 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 94
▪ Carolina Comedy Club, 1318 Celebrity Cir., Cs8, Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Cherry Grove Pier, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ China Wok, 5411 Dick Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Circle K Store #3057, 2101 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 95
▪ City Pizza, 316 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 97
▪ Crab Daddy's Calabash Seafood, 3043 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, R, 83
▪ Crabby Mike's, 290 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, R, 97
▪ Crispy Yummy, 400 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 74
▪ Crown Reef Conference Center, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 93
▪ Drifters Saloon & Grill, 2905 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 98
▪ Drunken Jack's Restaurant, 4031 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, R, 95
▪ Easy Stop Grocery, 8545 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ El Patio 501, 2394 U.S. 501 E., Conway, F, 100
▪ El Rey Del Taco Myrtle Beach, 405 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach, R, 98
▪ Empire Petroleum Llc, 4580 U.S. 501 W., Conway, F, 98
▪ Fire And Smoke Gastropub, 411 79th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Friendly's, 210 N. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, F, 98
▪ Fudgery, 1210 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Garden City Bch Coffee Grounds, 117-A Atlantic Ave., Garden City, R, 96
▪ Gigi's, 211 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 89
▪ Gio's Italian Kitchen, 10008 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, F, 100
▪ Graham's Landing, 5225 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, F, 100
▪ Harry's Breakfast Pancakes Inc, 2306 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 97
▪ Homestyle Restaurant, 514 8th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, R, 95
▪ Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes, & Fries, 1416 U.S. 17 N., Unit 1, North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Ichiro's Express, 2450 U.S. 501, Conway, F, 100
▪ Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, 1114 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach, R, 97
▪ Little River Food Mart, 11076 S.C. 90, Little River, F, 99
▪ Loco Gecko @ Crown Reef, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 92
▪ Logan's Roadhouse, 4511 S. Kings Hwy., North Myrtle Beach, R, 95
▪ Lombardo's Restaurant, 7604 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Marco Polo Pool Bar, 6900 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 99
▪ Margaret's Cafe, 811 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Margarita's Mexican Restaurant, 321 Church St., Conway, R, 95
▪ Moose Lodge #2351, 9763 Moose Rd., Murrells Inlet, F, 98
▪ Moto's, 2302 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Mt. Vernon Grocery, 4280 Red Bluff Rd., Loris, F, 98
▪ Mulan Japanese, 762 Oak Forest Ln., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Gray Dr., Myrtle Beach, R, 98
▪ Nagano Japanese Grill, 4544 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ New York Diner, 920 Inlet Square Dr., Murrells Inlet, R, 89
▪ Ocean Fish Market, 302 Kingston St., Conway, F, 100
▪ Pawleys Island General Store, 9674 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, R, 96
▪ Pirates Cove, 205 Main St., North Myrtle Beach, R, 95
▪ Pirates Voyage, 8901-B N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 99
▪ Pranzarelli's Pizza, 9660 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 96
▪ Rani's Convenience Mart, 2661 S.C. 9 W., Longs, F, 99
▪ Red Lobster #0725, 10000 U.S. 17 N., Myrtle Beach, R, 95
▪ River City Cafe, 404 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ River Club, 11 Pine Dr., Pawleys Island, R, 88
▪ Rockefellers Raw Bar, 3613 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach, R, 80
▪ Rollin' Local, 732 Front St., Georgetown, R, 88
▪ Ron Jons Burgers Wings & Thing, 3218 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 89
▪ Russell's Stop & Shop, 4635 Main St., Loris, F, 100
▪ Saigon Cafe Restaurant, 1943 A Mr Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, R, 99
▪ Sarku Hibachi Buffet, 901 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, F, 100
▪ Saville's, 1021 2nd Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 91
▪ Starbucks Coffee #3442, 908 Coastal Grand Cir., #420, Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Stillhouse Bbq, 10835 Kings Rd., Ste 286, Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Sugami, 4813 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Sureway Grocery, 1040 S.C. 905, Conway, F, 100
▪ Surfside Bowling, 510 U.S. 17 N., Suite G, Surfside Beach, R, 96
▪ Taqueria Las Comadres No 2, 105-A S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 91
▪ Tavern, 531 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach, F, 99
▪ Thai Too, Dba Thai Lau, 1210 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 97
▪ Theo's Pancake House, 9924 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 93
▪ Tia's Caribbean Taste, 4914 Broad St., Loris, F, 88
▪ Town Center Coffee & Ice Cream, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, R, 100
▪ Uncle Mikey's Pizza, 4378 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, F, 100
▪ Vfw #10420, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, F, 98
▪ Victoria's Country Cooking Llc, 1102 3rd Ave. S., Myrtle Beach, R, 94
▪ Village Bar & Grill, 3901 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
▪ Wendy's, 702 Church St., Conway, R, 96
▪ Zaxby's #1801, 3725 Oleander Dr., Myrtle Beach, R, 99
Inspection ratings
A: 100-88
B: 87-78
C: 77 and below
R stands for a routine inspection. F indicates a follow-up inspection. Visit MyrtleBeachOnline.com to view inspections from previous weeks.
