Big flavors from a little strip mall sandwich shop

With a swing in their hips, Geo’s Philly Steak Grill in Conway is quickly approaching their own year anniversary. This small eatery has some big character, from the sandwiches piled on with fresh toppings to the regularly occurring Elvis Night, when guests can reserve a seat for dinner and a show from the man himself.
Though most days guests won’t walk in and be greeted by the swinging tassels of an entertainer, they will always be welcomed by one of the team members. Customers can walk right up to the counter to order, looking above for the menu, or behind to get a good view into the kitchen where meals are prepared freshly upon order.
The main attraction should be evident from the restaurant’s name, and though there is more here to enjoy than just the Philly cheesesteaks, they are definitely the super star. These massive sandwiches, either steak or chicken, can be customized with the customer’s preferred toppings. This means classic ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled onions, but also banana peppers, mushrooms, and jalapenos.
Other sandwiches like toasted and cold subs, even burgers, are also part of the menu and can be customized just like the eatery’s namesake. Geo’s makes gyros with their own tzatziki sauce, and offers a number of salads piled high with fresh ingredients.
Crispy fried food is sold by the basket, from sides like fries, onion rings, and fried mushrooms, to entrees such as wings, fried shrimp, fish, and steak. All the sandwiches can be enjoyed on an 8” or 12” bun, and are served with chips and a drink, though guests can always upgrade those sides.
Specials are offered on a regular basis and can be a meatball sub one day and a country fried steak sandwich the next. These deals tend to be either $4.99 or 5.99, sometimes with a free side or a free drink. Geo’s knows an ice cold beer can improve a good sandwich too, and occasionally these libations are offered at discounted prices.
Geo’s has a savory side from the sandwiches and a sassy side from Elvis, so it makes sense that their sweet side is from desserts that can change on a daily basis. Sometimes there will be baklava to enjoy, and other times the sandwich shop offers fried apple pie (called a milo pita). So, no matter what side you want to feed, Geo’s aims to satisfy them all.
Though part of a rather nondescript shopping strip off Highway 707, this little sandwich shop doesn’t want to just blend in. Enjoying a meal here means fresh and delicious food at a great price, and once in a while having the opportunity to be “all shook up.”
What | Geo’s Philly Steak Grill
Where | 2153 Highway 707, Conway
Hours | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mon-Thu, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information | facebook.com/geos-philly-steak-grill, 843-234-4367
