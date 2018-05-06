Restaurant specializing in craft sandwiches, beer set to open in Murrells Inlet

Beer. Sandwiches.
Those are the specialty crafts a new restaurant set to open in Murrells Inlet will hang its hat on.
Beer Belly Deli will open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, ready to serve specialty craft sandwiches, craft beer and more. The restaurant is located at 830 Inlet Square Drive.
The menu will include many different sandwich options with Boar Head meats. It also will be offering fresh salads. Daily specials will be offered as well.
For those seeking an adult beverage, beer and wine will be available. The restaurant touts its craft beer selection as one of its specialties and has a license to sell beer to go.
Beer Belly Deli will open at 11 a.m. daily; a closing time has yet to be determined.
This is first Beer Belly Deli location, but the company has aspirations to expand in the future.
Comments