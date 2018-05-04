This nationally recognized waffle joint will fill your belly and your heart

Myrtle Beach is known for many things, but beaches and breakfasts in particular. According to the Food Network, it is now also known for the best waffles in the state, brought to us by chef Jamie Saunders and found only at Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery. Despite being only 4 years old, this breakfast joint has become a staple in the community and, as we’ve seen, is now recognized nationwide.
Like all good breakfast restaurants, Johnny D’s opens bright and early every day, ready to provide fuel for the worker, vacationer and everybody in between. Having completed renovations a few months prior, this eatery is clean and open, with vibrant beach murals on the walls between the many windows.
Many guests may walk through the doors with waffles on the mind, yet those are just the tip of the iceberg at Johnny D’s. Breakfast basics are easy to find, including a variety of egg dishes, biscuits and bagels, oatmeal and pancakes. Many familiar versions of old favorites, such as the classic benedict or biscuit with gravy, provide a comforting presence on the menu, but Johnny D’s also has its spread of indulgence.
The waffles are a perfect example of this, coming out perfectly fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside. There are numerous waffle iterations to choose from, like the popular red velvet waffle or cinnaroll waffle. Guests can always decide on their own toppings, from fresh fruit to a splash of color with sprinkles.
Once the morning rush passes, hungry eyes begin to turn to the lunch menu, where Johnny D's cooks up even more variety. And similar to their breakfast foods, there are simple options for the easily-pleased, like ham or BLT sandwiches, plus the more unique such as the meaty pork belly burger or the sweet chicken and fig sandwich.
All the meals are held to a high standard and are cooked with fresh ingredients, then are served toasty warm. There are numerous options for those concerned with their health, including salads and gluten-free meals. An abundance of beverages are also found, not just coffee and juice, but smoothies, lattes, even cocktails.
While remaining dedicated to friendly service and delicious food, Johnny D’s also finds time to participate in fundraisers for charitable causes. When she’s not in the kitchen, working on her cookbook, or attending culinary events, Chef Jamie devotes much of her time to raising awareness about Autism.
With a new location opening soon in North Myrtle Beach, the Johnny D’s family continues to grow and spread joy. Guests from all over the country are learning that a visit to Johnny D’s means leaving with a full stomach and full heart.
