This Pawleys Island eatery is like making a trip to Grandma's house

Nothing spells out comfort quite like the home-cooked meal of a beloved grandmother. In Pawleys Island, near the Litchfield Beach and Golf Resort, Granny and her family have had a successful business by making their restaurant The Hanser House feel like a home away from home.
With a wooden stature and coastal style, The Hanser House has the appearance of an inviting beach house. The smiling faces that greet guests are just as inviting, and depending on how busy the restaurant is, may lead customers around the corner or upstairs. Smaller parties have the option of dining at the bar, where they can chat or watch one of the screens in an area separated from the main dining room.
While the menu is a treasure trove of Southern, Lowcountry and Creole meals to dive into, it’s also a good idea to listen to the daily specials the server has. Fresh fish like tuna and grouper are always available and different sides crop up once in a while, such as watermelon salad or squash casserole.
The Hanser family prefers to use as much locally sourced seafood as possible, which includes fish from Murrells Inlet and shrimp from McClellanville, near Charleston. The team ensures quality ingredients with its steak and chicken entrees as well, and cooked together using many of Granny’s family recipes.
As steaming dishes are brought to tables with promptness, Granny will occasionally be seen roaming the floor, checking on guests and making sure everyone is well taken care of. Her devotion to the restaurant becomes even more manifest after taking one bite of her food, such as the warm and comforting she crab soup, or the delightfully spicy and flavorful shrimp creole.
Guests who stop in early enough can enjoy a meal from the Early Bird and a drink from the Happy Hour menu for discounted prices. Choosing from an array of specialty cocktails, including dessert cocktails, is a fun treat for adults so inclined. Kids aren’t left behind either and have their own menu. Plus everyone with a sweet tooth will relish the sweet treats made daily.
After meals have been happily devoured, a little secret of the Hanser House can be enjoyed. By asking the server about “The Shell Room,” guests will be taken to an astounding collection of seashells that Herman, lovingly called Papa, has built up throughout the years.
With so much love and personality going into this popular Southern restaurant, it’s no wonder that patrons who dine here are treated like family. So if you need some comforting or a good Southern meal, drop by The Hanser House and let Granny take care of you.
If you go
What: The Hanser House
Where: 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
Hours: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily
Information: hanserhouse.com, 843-235-3021
Comments