This Asian restaurant brings a fusion of flavors to your plate

Where the line between Little River and Longs begins to blur, the blending of multiple cuisines takes place. Jay’s Asian Fusion is an aptly named restaurant that has been bringing a mixture of Japanese, Chinese and Thai food to the area for well over half a decade. With a unique flair and delicious menu, the team at Jay’s works hard to satisfy many palates.
The interior is clean and charming, with an abundance of Japanese décor along the walls and Chinese pop music playing softly in the background. Throughout the day, many customers call ahead to pick up the order at the front counter, but those who are dining in will be seated in one of the dining areas or may choose to sit at the sushi bar.
Depending on personal preference, deciding on a meal can be difficult or easy. For those who know what they like, the menu is separated into different parts for easy gleaning. Guests with a penchant for all these Asian foods will find it difficult to simply choose one. Appetizers cover all the featured countries, and even Vietnam is represented by the refreshing gai cuon summer rolls that come in a sticky rice wrapping and are served with spicy peanut sauce.
Sushi and Japanese entrees offer a wide variety, including popular hibachi meals. Jay’s then provides a page of Thai dishes, from the well-known Pad Thai to the lesser known Galangai seafood hot pot. Spicy foods will be marked with a little chili, like the kaeng keiw warn (green curry), which is rich in flavor but also packs a strong enough punch to make you sweat.
Fans of Chinese dishes will find plenty to enjoy, from fried rice and Lo Mein to General Tso’s chicken and Hong Kong duck. The use of fresh vegetables is evident in the many dishes, and the entrees arrive at the table piping hot. With so many orders being called ahead for pick up, the kitchen has developed a speedy efficiency as well.
Sweet treats will wrap up this Asian night perfectly, especially for those who need to cool off after enjoying a spicy meal. Fried bananas are a popular Thai dessert, and mochi ice cream from Japan comes in a number of different flavors. Jay’s also has Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, when adults can enjoy their second glass of beer or wine (including sake) for half the price.
Wrapping up multiple Asian cuisines in one setting is a fun challenge, and one that the team at Jay’s makes look easy. Locals have been stopping in for years, and travelers going north or south, east or west, will find a lot to enjoy in this fusion of the East.
If you go
What: Jay’s Asian Fusion
Where: 2126 Highway 9, Longs
Hours: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sun, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Mon-Thu, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Fri-Sat
Information: jaysasianfusionsc.com, 843-399-9988
