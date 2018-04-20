Here's where you can pick fresh strawberries locally grown

For any strawberry lovers looking for some fresh berries, here's your guide to finding local farms where you can hand-pick them this season.
Note: Please call beforehand to ensure strawberries are available.
Bellamy Farms
- Address: 4347 S.C. 9, Loris
- Phone: 843-756-6741
- Hours of operation: Open everyday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hyman Vineyards
- Address: 6027 Old Buckville Road, Conway
- Phone: 843-450-3641
- Hours of operation: Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Home Sweet Farm
- Address: 1101 Highway 67 W Loris
- Phone: 843-333-0460 or 843-254-5560
- Hours of operation: Open everyday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tyler's Produce
- Address: 4800 U.S. 378, Conway
- Phone: 843-397-6362
- Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You may also purchase freshly-picked strawberries grown at Anderson Farms by visiting Magnolia's at 26th. The restaurant is located at 2605 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach and is open everyday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Please email The Sun News at sneditors@thesunnews.com for additional U-Pick farms in the area to add to this list.
