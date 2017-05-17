Everyday Diabetic Cookbook for those wanting to eat well

The importance of learning to cook foods that help keep down our glycemic index cannot be overestimated, whether we have diabetes or are eating better to avoid getting diabetes. If you have diabetes , two or have been diagnosed with Diabetes 1 and are trying to avoid having to rely on insulin, or you know someone with this disease, then this book will be of interest to you. In fact, the dietary recommendations of this book could be beneficial to anyone who wants to improve health, prolong life and maybe even avoid Alzheimer's.
Just this morning, I read a report that described diabetes as one of the contributing factors of Alzheimer's In fact, a British report called Alzheimer's, Diabetes 3( www.diabetes.co.uk ). These researchers pinpoint resistance to insulin and insulin-like growth factor as being a key part of the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, making it all the more important for us to control our intake of foods that might trigger diabetes.
Everyday Diabetes Meals: Cooking for One or Two explains the disease and possible problems in the first half and then in the second half offers recipes for breakfast lunch and dinner, but in portions for one or two people. If you are cooking for a family, you can double most of them, but here on the grand strand, many of us are households of two or one.
I love the way these two authors, both food professionals, explain the ins and outs of diabetes and how to use food to manage it. Laura Cipullo of NY is a registered dietician, certified Diabetes Instructor and more, with twenty years of clinical experience,. Lisa Mikus is a registered Dietician and Certified nutrition support clinician who has worked in acute and intensive care units in Houston and NYC . Of course, while what they say is good and interesting it does not substitute for a visit to your own physician and definitely do not pursue their recommendations without consulting your own physician if you are at all at risk or are already diagnosed with diabetes.
Why do I like this book? Right now I do not appear to be at risk for diabetes, despite my advanced age, but I know that a good diet strategy is a great tool in the arsenal of good health strategies (exercise, eating less overall) to keep my immune system in good shape and my tendency to diabetes in check—of course the idea that I might also be avoiding Alzheimer's though untested over long term, is enticing as well. I fell in loved with the recipe section of this book—especially the fact that it is feared for the smaller household that I knew manage—most recipes are for one or two people! Some can be comfortably doubled (for those occasions when we have guests who are also watching their diets!) Here is one of their recipes to use to sample the approach of the authors:
At A Glance
Title | Everyday Diabetes Meals: Cooking for One or Two
Author | Laura Cipullo and Lisa Mikus
Publisher | Robert Rose Press
Price | $24.95
Chicken Burrito Bowl (serves 2)
Courtesy of Everyday Diabetes Meals Cooking for One or Two by Laura Cipullo & Lisa Mikus © 2016 www.robertrose.ca Available where books are sold.
Tips from the authors: Prepare your own Mexican quick fix with this Chipotle-inspired bowl. Carbs are moderated by filling the bowl with beans, extra veggies and chicken. No need for rice, since the beans count as carbs.
If you love tomatoes, increase the quantity to 1⁄2 cup, but note that the carbohydrates will also increase. If preparing this recipe for one person, cut all of the ingredients in half. Or, simply prepare the full recipe up to the end of step 2 and store leftover chicken and vegetable-bean mixture in separate airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to two days. Reheat in the microwave on High for 1 to 2 minutes, or until heated through, and continue with step three.
Ingredients
6 oz boneless skinless chicken breast (about 1 medium)
1⁄4 tsp chili powder
1⁄4 tsp chipotle chile powder
2 tsp olive oil, divided
1⁄2 cup chopped onion
1⁄2 cup chopped green bell pepper
1⁄2 cup rinsed drained canned black beans
1 cup chopped romaine lettuce
2 tbsp diced tomato
2 tbsp shredded Mexican blend cheese
2 tbsp sour cream
1⁄2 avocado, sliced
2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
Method
1.Season chicken with chili powder and chipotle powder. In a medium skillet, heat 1 tsp (5 mL) oil over medium‑high heat. Add chicken and cook, turning once, for 4 minutes per side or until no longer pink inside. Transfer chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes, then cut into cubes.
2.In the same skillet (no need to wash it), heat the remaining oil over medium heat. Add onion and green pepper; cook, stirring, for about 8 minutes or until tender-crisp. Reduce heat to medium-low, add black beans and cook, stirring, until heated through.
3.Divide romaine lettuce and tomatoes between two bowls. Top with vegetable and bean mixture, then chicken. Sprinkle with cheese, dollop with sour cream, top with avocado and garnish with cilantro.
