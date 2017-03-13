Matthew’s Pancake House is a great staple on the North Strand

Breakfast remains the most important meal of the day, and it has long been a profitable part of the day in the Grand Strand. Pancake houses line the roads of our coast, each one gaining its own amount of traction. This is especially so for Matthew’s Pancake House in Little River, which is reputed to have some of the best shrimp and grits around.
Located conveniently right off of U.S. 17 and near the Waterfront, Matthew’s has a regular flow of traffic from locals and tourists alike. Some of the restaurant’s regulars even drive down from North Carolina to get a bite of their favorite meal, like the popular Belgian waffles or breakfast burritos.
Matthew’s has the casual atmosphere expected from a pancake house, with smiling servers who interact with customers like longtime friends. Colorful paintings on the walls add more color, plus an abundance of windows give the restaurant an open and bright feel.
All the great breakfast foods one could ever want graces the menu, from classics like eggs and toast or biscuits and gravy to the heftier meals of huge omelets and filling skillets. Matthew’s has a great variety of pancakes and waffles, even crepes and French toast. The breakfast menu is available during all hours too, so guests can indulge no matter what time of day it is.
Sandwiches and wraps make up the lunch menu, such as the Chicken Benny that spruces up a chicken sandwich by adding hollandaise sauce and putting it on a toasted croissant. Salads are available as well and come with a bowl of soup, all of which is made fresh daily. Matthew’s also has daily specials such as the shrimp B.L.T or chicken chipotle wrap.
The famed shrimp and grits skillet doesn’t make an appearance on the menu but is still available every day for $8.95 and is worth every penny. Not only is the skillet a large plate, it’s filled with grits that are stuffed with shrimp, bacon, and vegetables. Each ingredient comes out perfectly cooked that makes for a delicious savory meal all together.
Matthew’s is busiest in the early morning hours of course, but has a steady flow for the rest of the day as well. Larger groups are encouraged to call for reservations, and the restaurant also allows for meals to be ordered as take-out. All checks are paid for at the front when the guests are ready to leave, but when there is a steady flow of coffee, wanting to linger is understandable.
Little River has a nice collection of beloved restaurants, from the Waterfront and inland. Matthew’s Pancake House, with their amazing prices and famous shrimp and grits, is a great part of helping the community wake up in the morning.
If You Eat
What | Matthew’s Pancake House
Where | 1585 U.S. 17, Little River
Hours | 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily
Information | facebook.com/matthews-pancake-house, 843-249-5550
