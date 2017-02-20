Popeyes opens location in Conway

The taste of Louisiana has reached another part of the Grand Strand, with the Conway location of Popeyes opening up recently. This is now the area’s second Popeyes, with the first being close to Surfside Beach.
This fast-food giant has been around for over 40 years now and is known for their New Orleans inspired menu. Besides their famous chicken, popular menu items include their jambalaya and red beans and rice. Many guests also enjoy their fried shrimp, and of course the spicy Cajun fries.
Open every day 11 a.m., Popeyes is located at 1402 Church Street in Conway. Sunday through Thursday the team closes at 10 p.m., and then at midnight for the weekend. To talk to an employee, call 843-488-0808, or go online to popeyes.com to peruse the menu and learn about the company.
