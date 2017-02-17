Yokos Hibachi will re-open soon in Conway

The Bread Express in Conway, known for their European pastries, closed toward the end of last year. Every day the team of Hungarian bakers would prepare fresh breads and treats, like the very popular nut rolls. Though they have closed their doors, their social media site is still up under facebook.com/breadexpresssc.
In its place, Yokos Hibachi has settled in and hopes to fire up the hibachi grills in the next few weeks. This restaurant was originally located a few years ago near the Conway High School off S.C. 501 before closing. Along with the original location in Fair Bluff, N.C., Yokos is happy to return.
The menu is kept simple, with hibachi entrees and specials, both of which come with a side of fried rice, onions, and zucchini. Customers can also enjoy bowls for some quick protein over rice, or any one of the salads or sushi rolls. All meals can be enjoyed in the restaurant or as take-out.
To visit Yokos when they open, drop by 907 S.C. 501 or take a peek at what to expect by visiting yokoshibachi.com. The new Conway location doesn’t have their phone set up yet, so eager customers can leave a comment or question at facebook.com/yokosjapanese in the meantime.
