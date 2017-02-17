Cruisin Cuisine opens its gourmet sandwich shop in North Myrtle Beach

Cruisin Cuisine celebrated their Grand Opening at the beginning of the month and is off to a strong start. This new addition to the streets of North Myrtle Beach has promised to bring quality meals using local produce, even offering delivery services in the immediate area.
Sandwiches have been taken to the extreme at Cruisin Cuisine, with each one having the restaurant’s own twist. Their Classic Cruisers, like the Spicy Yankee, can be put on a salad, become a gourmet grilled cheese, or stuffed into pita bread. Signature Cruisers are made with roasted filet or prime rib, and all options can be made into combos for a few dollars more.
Cruise on up to Cruisin Cuisine at 4011 U.S. 17 in the Windy Hill Center, or call 843-267-0938 to place an order for pick up or delivery. Visit either of their sites, facebook.com/cruisincuisinenmb and cruisincuisinenmb.com, to examine the menu. Every day the restaurant opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., except for Sundays when they close at 3 p.m.
