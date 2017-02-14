Pacino’s is the hidden gem of Murrells Inlet

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14 Pause

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

2:06 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.4

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

1:14 Frying turkeys: how to do it safely