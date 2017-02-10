Recipes in Skinny Liver are ‘good, healthy and innovative’

The subtitle for Skinny Liver is “A Proven Program to Prevent and Reverse the New Silent Epidemic—Fatty Liver Disease.” Those of you who read my reviews know that I always place a big caveat on any of cookbooks that cross over into the medical arena—before you follow the advice in the front section of the book, check with your own doctor. Do not self-diagnose. Do not make radical changes in your diet without consulting your own physician not matter how practical and sensible the changes may seem. In addition, in the case of this book, no matter how thoroughly they are vetted by health professionals who do not know YOU. Part One is worth a read, though. It outlines the conditions of one’s lifestyle that can contribute to liver damage and how to avoid them. There is no doubt that there is a connection between health and diet, but before making drastic changes, consult with your physician.
All of that said, you will hear chatter about this book and the need to worry about fatty liver (as if we needed anything else to worry about !). This book has already been reviewed on national television morning shows. I started my read of this book knowing that the liver is a very important part of our health system. As someone who suffers from allergies, I do try to guard this organ, since it is the one that filters out the toxins that can bring on a migraine, or a simple sneezing fit.
Kirkpatrick and Hanouneh aim this book at the type of person they have worked with in their practice—the person whose lifestyle of poor eating, sedentary ways, etc has bogged down the liver into an unhealthy way. The claims they make for the book are big ones—avoid diabetes heart disease and obesity, increase energy vitality and longevity. Whew! Well, study after study has shown that healthy exercise habits and a diet with proper nutrition do aid those factors. The pair of authors have great credentials but once again, before you dive into their plan, see your own doctor.
However, even if you don’t worry about the conditions they mention, the recipes they offer in part two are good, healthy and innovative. The recipe section offers several good alternatives for trying out the very trendy use of cauliflower as an alternative main course “steak” and as a pizza crust. They also offer a recipe for roasted beet chips and , a chicken pad Thai, and several with the popular rediscovered heritage grains like freekah and quinoa. The vegetable frittata looks delectable . I liked the various combinations the authors suggested and found that their ideas are inspiring me to work on some new combinations of my own
It’s worth a read for the medical information and the recipes, well they look yummy and I can’t wait to try them. We have the publisher’s permission to quote the creamy peanut quinoa bowl with sweet potatoes, which sounds like a perfect combination of a trendy item (quinoa) with traditional Thai flavors and a signature ingredient (peanut) and flavor of the American south.
At A Glance
Title | Skinny Liver
Author | Kristin Kirkpatrick with Ibrahim Hanouneh
Publisher | Da Capo Press
Price | $27.00
Creamy Peanut Quinoa Bowl with Sweet Potatoes
Note from author: Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamins and minerals. Not only are they healthy, they pair wonderfully with other vegetables and proteins. The creamy peanut dressing here brings out their sweetness.
Ingredients per person-Main Bowl
½ large sweet potato, peeled and cubes
1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ head cauliflower, cut into florets
¼ cup quinoa, cooked
½ cup cubed tofu
Dressing Ingredients (for more than one serving)
2/3 cup light coconut milk
1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
2 Tablespoons creamy no-sugar added peanut butter
2 Tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Method
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F
Place the cubed sweet potato on a baking sheet and toss with 11/2 teaspoons of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 20 minutes. Reomve from the oven,. Add the cauliflower florets to the baking sheet,. Toss them with the remaining olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast for an additional twenty minutes/
While the vegetables are roasting, whisk the dressing ingredients together in a bowl and set aside.
Drain the tofu and press it between paper towels to remove any extra moisture. Then cut it into one-inch cubes.
When the vegetables are cooked, place the quinoa in a bowl, top with the vegetables and tofu, then drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of the dressing over each serving.
