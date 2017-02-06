Your Pie, Toppers looking to bring pizza experiences to Myrtle Beach area

▪ More fast-casual pizza experiences are eyeing the Grand Strand market with hopes of joining the ranks soon. Your Pie originated in Athens, Georgia with inspirations stemming from an Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. Toppers is a restaurant that keeps their pizzas close to home by using Wisconsin cheese.
Not yet a decade old, Your Pie has a few dozen locations over 13 states with just as many more to come. This pizza joint begins building every order from the crust up, giving creative license to the guests each step of the way. The dough can be wheat or gluten-free, there are five different sauces and cheeses, and over 20 fresh toppings. From there, the pizza is popped into a brick oven to bake to perfection.
Your Pie also serves paninis, salads, and for dessert, gelatos and sorbets. Plus, the team has a clear understanding of dietary restrictions and promotes that clarity in the process of making the food so no one’s needs are overlooked. Each location also serves craft beers and does their best to serve their local communities.
With a location being developed in Wilmington, North Carolina, and one already in Charleston, Your Pie has its eyes set on the Grand Strand next. To learn more about this growing company and their promises, or to find out how to become a franchisee, visit yourpie.com.
▪ Toppers, on the other hand, has been around now for over two decades and is hoping to reach their 100th store this year. This restaurant takes a passionate look on how pizza should be made and are known for their quality ingredients and playful attitude.
All the dough at Toppers is made fresh each day, and this includes the dough needed to make their popular Topperstix. These bread sticks, like their pizzas, are always covered in Wisconsin cheese and can be dipped in one of the restaurant’s 16 different sauces. Pizza lovers can always create their own pie or choose one of the specialties, like the bacon cheeseburger pizza or the loaded “tot-zza.”
With high standards that keep the kitchens constantly on the move, Toppers has worked hard to keep their pizza a fast food option without forfeiting quality. All of their products can be cooked in about six minutes and most of their locations can deliver in 25 minutes or less.
Some eyes and ears of Toppers have already reached our streets, and with company development already started in the Carolinas, the Grand Strand can expect to see a delightful increase in pizza this year. For more information, explore toppers.com and learn just how well a Toppers location would fit in at the beach.
Comments