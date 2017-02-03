Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread recalled

Ruth’s Salad of Charlotte, NC, has recalled some of the pimento spread it sells in South Carolina because of possible contamination.
The recall covers Lot #16 of the 7 ounce size of Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread which is sold in a plastic container. Sell By Date 4/30/2017 is printed on the container.
If you have purchased the recalled food item, you are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
At this point, no illnesses have been reported, the company said.
Testing during an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture discovered the Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the company said.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled product was distributed in grocery stores in NC, SC, GA, and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.
