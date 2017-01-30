Explore BisQit: A charming Pawleys Island restaurant with delicious food

Though the ebb and flow of tourists and visitors mean the Grand Strand isn’t as busy during the winter, there are still shops and restaurants that will have a steady flow of customers. For instance, the Hammock Shops Village in Pawleys Island has a collection of businesses that, while slower, retain devoted regulars. Tucked in the middle is bisQit, a casual dining experience with impressive sandwiches and shakes.
Like the shops that surround it, bisQit is charming, and has colorful abstract art on the walls, a hard wood bar, and a porch that can be heated. Both the breakfast menu and dinner menu aren’t too large but there is enough uniqueness to warrant taking the time to read each item.
With a very Southern feel, bisQit begins the menu with appetizers such as veggie frites, house-made beef jerky, and street corn. The restaurant offers a few soups and salads but the sandwiches and burgers are the “meat” of the menu.
Both come with a side, like kettle chips or Lowcountry slaw, although these sandwiches are massive enough to be filling all on their own. The House Burger, for instance, begins with the restaurant’s signature root beer braised pork belly and one giant fried onion ring. Then a spring mix, slice of tomato, horseradish cheddar, and béarnaise aioli bring this monster to a close.
While burger patties can be changed, to veggie or chicken for example, the sandwiches are mostly pig and chicken, with the occasional sea creature. What makes them a popular choice however is the famous bisQit biscuits. This flaky, buttery bread has been baked not only to crumbly perfection, but also into the generous size of a hamburger bun.
As one would imagine, these enormous biscuits also take up most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu. There are a few sandwiches to choose from and bisQit allows customers to create their own here too. For those not wanting something so bready, they can choose some granola or fresh fruit, a breakfast burrito or even tacos, which the restaurant calls “taQos.”
In case the giant sandwiches didn’t quite fill you up, bisQit also has a great selection of shakes, from plain flavors to extravagant creations, like their Sweet Swine shake with bacon and maple syrup. For adults, they can add a shot of liquor to their shakes, or choose a spiked shake.
The restaurant also has Happy Hour with discounted alcoholic beverages, plus daily specials to keep things changing. They’ve also regularly hosted events and when there is live music in the shops, the porch is easily within hearing distance.
Just like their giant biscuits, bisQit has a ton of soul. This is definitely the place to kick back, relax, and indulge.
If You Eat
What | bisQit
Where | 10880 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
Hours | 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Information | facebook.com/bisqit, 843-979-2747
Comments