First Starbucks in Murrells Inlet opens

A new Starbucks is now bringing more coffee to the Murrells Inlet area, just across the street from the mall. This is the first Starbucks in Murrells Inlet proper, though there is one nearby on U.S. 17 Business in Garden City.
The café is next to the Mattress Firm and comes with a complete drive-thru so guests can grab their coffee and oven-warmed food on the go. Right now customers can enjoy the return of the iced smoked butterscotch latte or the brand new cascara latte, which blends the sweetness from the fruit of the coffee plant with the bitterness of the coffee bean.
Located at 12182 U.S. 17, the new Starbucks can be reached by calling 843-447-9579. Every day the café opens at 5 a.m. except for Sunday, when they open an hour later, and close their doors by 10 p.m. each night. To learn more about the popular company and their new drinks, visit starbucks.com.
