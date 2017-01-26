Maxwell’s BBQ and Bluegrasss opens in Pawleys Island

Down in Pawleys Island, a new barbeque restaurant is bringing some extra soul to the area. Maxwell’s BBQ and Bluegrass recently celebrated their official Grand Opening with live music, smoked meat tasting, and other specials.
At Maxwell’s all meats are smoked over a wood fire to perfection and served either on a platter or as a sandwich. Sides include everything expected from barbeque restaurants, like baked beans, Texas toast, corn on the cob, and even grits and greens. From the appetizers to the desserts, everything about this restaurant is Southern and probably not for those with a small appetite.
In the Mingo shopping center near the Kudzu Bakery and Quigley’s Pint and Plate, Maxwell’s address is 251 Willbrook Boulevard. The team has a responsive social media page under facebook.com/maxwellsbbqandbluegrass that keeps fans updated on specials and when they have live music.
Every day except Sunday, Maxwell’s opens their doors at 11 a.m. and keeps things smoking until 11 p.m., with a daily Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to break the day up. Call them at 843-237-4744 to talk to an employee and learn more about this barbeque joint.
