4th Annual Taste Of The Marshwalk slated for this weekend

The 4th annual Taste of the MarshWalk is scheduled for Jan. 28-29.
Favorite dishes from each of the eight award-winning restaurants will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Local crafters, live music, and kids activities will line the MarshWalk both days.
Small dish tasting will include the areas freshest local seafood as well as non seafood items for the land lovers, available at $3-$5 per sample. Some samples include Black Bean and Bourbon Chili, BBQ Ribs, Lobster Bisque, Half-Shell Oysters with Cucumber Mignonette, and more.
Live music will include N’Tranze, Miracle Max & The Pet Monsters, and Time Traveler. Local artists, jewelry designers, crafters, and unique clothing items will be featured among the many available vendors. Bounce houses, face painting, games, and crabbing demos will also be a part of the event.
The Taste of the MarshWalk include the following restaurants: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s, Drunken Jack’s, Dave’s Dockside, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog, Claw House, and Wicked Tuna. Though the tasting costs per ticket, there is no cost to attend the events.
For more information, visit www.marshwalk.com, like them on Facebook or call the MarshWalk answering service at 843-497-3450.
